Today’s Headlines: Niger:Why Putin called me – Mali’s military leader;Tinubu Inherited Terrible Economic Situation–Oshiomhole

Why Putin called me – Mali’s military leader

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

Support for Russia has appeared to surge in Niger since the July 26 coup, with junta supporters waving Russian flags at several rallies.

Tinubu Inherited Terrible Economic Situation – Oshiomhole

Former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said the government of President Bola Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation.

Oshiomhole stated this yesterday uring an interview session with journalists shortly after meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the former APC national chairman, some of the decisions taken by the current administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu and his deputy had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime and in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while appealing to Nigerians to be patient.

Why we ordered illegal occupants to vacate our forest reserves — Ondo govt

Ondo state government has explained the reason for ordering all illegal occupants to vacate its forest reserve across the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Agric and Agribusiness, Akin Olotu, who said this in Akure, denied that it was an act of wickedness.

Olotu clarified this while fielding questions from journalists at a media parley organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council.

He said the decision was part of government’s efforts to boost its economy and to rid the reserves of irregularities.

” This administration is so kind to farmers in all our forest reserves, unlike what we have in the past.

“It is a punishable offence for anybody to just enter forest reserve, build houses, create camps, pull down the trees and others. It is five years imprisonment.

“When this administration came in, we started the registration of farmers in the forest and the registration was never meant to confirm the ownership of them. But for us to be sure of those operating in our forest reserve.

” When we started it, most of them were not faithful, and most of them were not from Ondo state and we now made it compulsory for them that you cannot be mining our resources here and take it elsewhere.

“Forest is a creation of law, so you need a counter law to declassify the forest.

BREAKING: Tinubu releases ministerial portfolios, assigns FCT to Wike, Labour to Lalong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just released the list of portfolios for his ministerial appointees, as follows:

1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijani,

2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishak Salako

3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji

5. Minister of Power – Adedayo Adelabu

6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare – Tunji Alausa

7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

8. Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

9. Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

14. Minister of Works, David Umahi

15. Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu

18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo.

19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

23. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

24. Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

25. Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu

26. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

27. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

29. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)

30. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

31. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo

32. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari

33. Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

34. Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali

35. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar

36. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

37. Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

38. Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

39. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu

40. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

41. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

42. Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong

43. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

44. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

45. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

46. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

