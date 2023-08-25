Today’s Headlines: Niger’s Junta Gives French Ambassador 48 Hours To Leave Country; NPF Declare War On Cultists In Anambra

Junta Gives French Ambassador 48hrs To Leave Country

Photo Credit: ChannelTV

The military rulers who seized control in Niamey on July 26 have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger, the country’s minister of foreign affairs said in a statement Friday.

Faced with “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours, the statement said.

The coup leaders have not been shy about their relationship with France.

Niger has accused French forces of freeing captured “terrorists” and breaching a ban on the country’s air space in an attempt to destabilise the country.

“We are witnessing a real plan of destabilisation of our country, orchestrated by French forces,” Abdramane said.

NPF Declare War On Cultists In Anambra

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has vowed that, in the days ahead, there will be mass arrests of cultists in the state capital, Awka.

There has been a massive rise in cult activities in Awka recently, with cultists killing members of rival groups almost on a daily basis.

The state capital has also witnessed the beheading of a known cultist in the town by members of a rival group.

But, the state police commissioner, Adeoye, has said that all cult members would be arrested in a clampdown to be launched by the command.

The commissioner gave the assurance in a press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, which was made available to journalists on Friday.

The CP in the release was quoted as describing cultists as murderers who were not fit to live among decent human beings in the society.

APC Has Murdered Sleep For Most Nigerians–Charly Boy

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Famous Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, known by his stage name, Charly Boy, has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over the hardship ravaging Nigerians.

In a post on his official X page, the maverick singer accused the APC of snatching peace away from common Nigerians.

According to him, the only way to attain the desired peace in the country is through “responsible action against this criminal enterprise”, stressing that prayers may not solve the issues.

He wrote, “APC has murdered sleep for most Nigerians. Verily, verily, I say to you, the peace we deserve cannot come through prayers oooo. Peace will come through responsible action against this criminal enterprise.

Protests In FUTA Over Death Of Student

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) protested on Friday the sudden death of a 500-level student of the institution, Ayomide Akeredolu.

The grieving students barricaded the busy Akure-Ilesa highway, causing heavy disruption to vehicular movement and a prolonged traffic jam that lasted for hours.

Akeredolu, popular among his peers, tragically collapsed in his hostel in Akindeko Hall days before his final papers. He was immediately rushed to the University Health Centre, where medical personnel declared him dead. The news of Akeredolu’s unexpected demise sent shockwaves through the university campus, prompting students to gather in protest.

