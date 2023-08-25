Today’s Headlines: Niger’s Junta French Ambassador 48 Hours To Leave Country, Tribunal Sacks LP Rep In Lagos, Declares APC Winner

Niger’s Junta French Ambassador 48 Hours To Leave Country

The military rulers who seized control in Niamey on July 26 have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger, the country’s minister of foreign affairs said in a statement Friday.

Faced with “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours, the statement said. The coup leaders have not been shy about their relationship with France.

Tribunal Sacks LP Rep

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has nullified the election of the member representing Ojo Federal Constituency, Seyi Sowunmi of the Labour Party.

On Thursday, the court declared former Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Lanre Ogunyemi as the winner of the constituency.

Tinubu Pledges Thorough Review Of Salaries Of Judicial Officers

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday promised that his administration would conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country.

Receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale said the battle against corruption necessitates a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, an issue that is well known to him, given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA president.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, affirming that these vacancies represent obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Pay attention to amnesty programme, Niger Delta leaders tell Tinubu

Leaders and stakeholders of the Niger Delta region have called on the President Bola Tinubu-led government to retain the Presidential Amnesty Programme to sustain peace in the oil-producing states of the federation.

The leaders who gathered under the aegis of the Pan Niger Delta Forum in Abuja stated this in a communique issued after a meeting on Monday with the South-South leader, Edwin Clark.

The meeting according to the communique provided an opportunity for a critical review of the workings of the PAP since its inception, and afforded participants, especially the representatives of beneficiaries, “the opportunity to express their thoughts on various existing challenges.

The communique read in part, “We call on the administration of President Bola Tinubu to accord special attention to the PAP, which has remained a major booster to the critical oil and gas industry, from which the country earns most of its revenue.

“We note that the programme has carried out various training and reintegration programmes, and urge that this should be sustained with greater vigour and funding.

“We advise that PAP continues to be inclusive, to cover all properly accredited delegates and ensure that all ratified benefits are fully paid.

