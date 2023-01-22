Today’s Headlines: Nigeria’s Election Not Predictable -US Agency; I’ll Give You Good Life–Tinubu Woos Jigawa voters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria’s Election Not Predictable -US Agency

Contrary to political permutations, the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria would not be predictable, a United States-based election monitoring organisation, National Endowment for Democracy has said.

While the 2023 election in Nigeria as “a consequential election,” the US agency commended Nigeria for the technology-driven electoral process and expressed optimism that the country would be the second largest democracy in the world in 2050.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of NED, Damon Wilson, stated these in an interview with journalists in Abuja during a meeting convened by Yiaga Africa to interact with other stakeholders on preparations for the 2023 general elections.

Sunday PUNCH reports that NED, a private, non-profit foundation dedicated to the growth and strengthening of democratic institutions around the world, was established in 1983 by the American Congress for the promotion of world democracy..

I’ll Give You Good Life–Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has promised to give the people of Jigawa State good lives if elected in the forthcoming presidential election

Tinubu made the promise during a political campaign held in Jigawa on Saturday.

“If you vote for me, you vote for progress, you vote for development, you vote for agricultural business, you vote for constant electricity, you vote for good life, good education,” he said.

The former Lagos State governor also assured the people of the state they will get good healthcare and experience prosperity if he wins.

At the rally were Tinubu’s strong allies in the north including Governors of Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Plateau, Yobe and Borno states.

FG Okays Salary Increase For Port Workers

The Federal Government has approved a salary increase for the staff members of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, said this over the weekend at the long service award organised by the management of the NPA.

Sambo commended the management of the agency for their commitment to staff welfare.

The Minister also commended the Managing- Director, NPA, Mohammad Bello-Koko, for what he described as his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance.

He said, “In my median visit to the NPA upon resumption of office, as minister of transportation I was commending the NPA MD, for his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance, he has solicited my backing and support to fast track the processes and procedures for the implementation of salary increase which I immediately acceded to and today I am delighted that it has been achieved.”

IPoB: Soludo Under Attack

A week after calling for the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has come under attack by prominent Igbo leaders and groups.

Soludo had while speaking at the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, campaign rally in Awka, a week ago, admitted that Kanu was central to the resolution of the insecurity devastating the South East and urged the FG to release the separatist leader unconditionally.

He had assured that if Kanu could not be released unconditionally, he would stand surety for him.

Kanu has been in detention since his repatriation from Kenya in June 2021. The FG has refused to release him despite multiple court orders.

