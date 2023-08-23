Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ll Soon Beg To Remain In Poverty–Shehu Sani Mocks FG; Kumuyi: Expect New Things from Tinubu’s Govt

Nigerians’ll Soon Beg To Remain In Poverty–Sani Mocks FG

A public affairs commentator, Shehu Sani has said Nigerians will soon beg the Federal Government to leave them in poverty.

Sani explained that the poverty they know is better than the unknown.

He was reacting to the Federal Government’s promise to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, had assured that the Federal Government would lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Edu said the feat will be achieved through the backing of President Bola Tinubu, different interventions and initiatives meant to reduce poverty.

According to Edu: “What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

Reacting, the former Kaduna Central Senator, faulted the same promises made by the previous governments.

Tweeting, Sani wrote: “The Past Government promised to lift the people out of poverty. The Present Government is promising to lift the people out of poverty.

Kumuyi: Expect New Things

The Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The cleric said new good things would happen under the new administration.

He assured that God would reform the hearts of Nigerian leaders to have the wisdom to lead the people well and prioritise their welfare.

Kumuyi spoke yesterday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, ahead of monthly Global Crusade of his church scheduled to hold later in the week.

The cleric noted that the new ministers in the Tinubu administration were carefully chosen, considering their good track records.

Alake Faces Illegal Mining Heavyweights As FG Battles Revenue Crisis

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested 13 Chinese nationals last month in Ilorin, Kwara State, for allegedly indulging in unlawful mining activities. In addition, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps apprehended at least 21 suspected illegal miners in Cross River State in May of this year. The suspects were apprehended by NSCDC personnel in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in the Utanga village of the Obanliku Local Government Area. The regular news of arrests demonstrates that the country is dealing with a severe problem of illegal mining.

Water Transportation Fare Rises By 45%, says NBS

The average fare paid for water transport in June 2023 rose to N1,366.22, a 44.84 per cent rise from N943.26 in June 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed in its latest report.

The NBS Transport Fare Watch Report noted that there was a 30.72 per cent increase on a month-on-month basis from N1,045.15 in May.

It indicated that air travel fares also recorded a slight increase, as the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes’ single journeys rose by 4.93 per cent from N74,948.78 in May 2023 to N78,640.54 in June 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare was up by 40.22 per cent from N56,082.64 in June 2022.

For motorcycle (Okada) transportation, the average fare paid per drop was N618.52 in June, indicating a 33.14 per cent dip compared to the N464.55 paid in May.

