Todays Headlines: Nigerians’ll Soon Beg To Remain In Poverty–Sani Mocks FG;Obi Boasts LP Will Take Imo

Nigerians Will Soon Beg To Remain In Poverty – Sani Mocks FG

A public affairs commentator, Shehu Sani has said Nigerians will soon beg the Federal Government to leave them in poverty.

Sani explained that the poverty they know is better than the unknown.

He was reacting to the Federal Government’s promise to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, had assured that the Federal Government would lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Edu said the feat will be achieved through the backing of President Bola Tinubu, different interventions and initiatives meant to reduce poverty.

According to Edu: “What is most important is that we will keep our focus on lifting 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

Reacting, the former Kaduna Central Senator, faulted the same promises made by the previous governments.

Guber Polls:Peter Obi Boasts LP Will Take Imo

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, has boasted that his party will win the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, saying that the party is known for performance and excellence.

Obi spoke in Owerri, the State capital, on Tuesday, during the flag off of the party’s gubernatorial campaign.

The former Anambra State governor stated that the people of Abia State now have hope and are witnessing good governance because a “first-class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the State.

He described the LP governorship candidate, Athan Achonu, as the only candidate of the party in Imo State, and Julius Abure, as the only duly recognised and authentic national chairman of the party, describing the process that produced Achonu as the party’s governorship candidate as credible.

“LP wants to change Nigeria. We are asking Nigeria for the opportunity. Give us a chance in Nigeria, there will be change. In Abia State today, there is hope, that is what is called governance.

Kumuyi: Expect New Things From Tinubu’s Govt

The Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The cleric said new good things would happen under the new administration.

He assured that God would reform the hearts of Nigerian leaders to have the wisdom to lead the people well and prioritise their welfare.

Kumuyi spoke yesterday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, ahead of monthly Global Crusade of his church scheduled to hold later in the week.

The cleric noted that the new ministers in the Tinubu administration were carefully chosen, considering their good track records.

Soldiers Arrest 39 Bandits, Others In Plateau

The Special Military Task Force, tion Safe Haven, maintaining peace in Plateau State and its environs, says it has arrested a total of 39 suspected criminals, including bandits, in the state.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at different locations within the joint operation area of tion Safe Haven, tion Hakorin Damisa IV, and the 3 Division, Nigerian Army in the past week.

Its spokesperson, Captain Oya James, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

He further disclosed that two of the suspects had been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping activities in the state.

The statement read in part, “Troops of tion Safe Haven and tions Hakorin Damisa IV from August 14 to 21, 2023, have arrested 39 criminal suspects in connection with banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery, as well as recovered arms, ammunition, and hard drugs.

The suspects were arrested at different locations within the Joint tion Area of tion Safe Haven and the 3 Division Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility.

“Two of the suspects have been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robberies and kidnapping activities.

