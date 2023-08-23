Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ll Soon Beg FG To Leave Them In Poverty – Shehu Sani; LP Will Win Imo- Peter Obi

Nigerians’ll soon beg FG to leave them in poverty – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, argued that Nigerians will soon beg the Federal Government to leave them in poverty.

Sani who made the submission while reacting to the Federal Government’s promise to lift Nigerians out of poverty, said people will soon realise that the poverty they know is better than the unknown.

Recall the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, had assured that the Federal Government would lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has declared that his party would win the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

He made the assertion in Owerri, the state capital at the flag off of the party’s campaigns for the poll. Obi said LP is known for “performance, excellence and credibility.”

Citing Abia State which the party controls as a product of good governance, Obi said the people of the state now have hope and were witnessing good governance because a “first class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

UK Defence Minister Meets With Military Chiefs, Backs ECOWAS.

The United Kingdom’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey MP, has met with top defence leaders and military chiefs in Nigeria to deepen defence cooperation between both countries and discuss the situation in Niger.

During his visit, Heappey met top brass on Wednesday within the Nigerian Ministry of Defence, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

The UK defence chief also met with Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru; and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

He also met with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Touray, and he reiterated the UK’s support for ECOWAS’ ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure a peaceful return to democracy in Niger Republic.

Heappey said, “I’m delighted to return to Nigeria for the third time in three years.

Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Ebonyi South Senatorial Election Petition.

The Ebonyi State National and State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Michael Nnachi; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Linus Okorie, who are challenging the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dave Umahi as winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat.The petitioners are asking the tribunal to nullify the election of the APC candidate on the grounds that the former governor did not score the majority of valid votes cast in the election.

The petitioners are challenging the declaration of Umahi as winner of the poll on the following grounds:

That the APC candidate did not secure the majority of valid votes;

That there was over voting in some polling units

That the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in areas where elections were canceled outnumbered the margin of win in the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Though the counsel for the LP, Abdulkareem Ibrahim; and the PDP, Tochukwu Maduka believed that the February 25 National Assembly poll that produce Umahi as senator should be nullified, Roy Umahi, counsel for the ex-governor, who is now Minister of Works, did not believe that the petitioners have been able to prove their case before the tribunal

Having adopted their written addresses, all the parties and their supporters can do now is wait for the tribunal to deliver its judgment.

