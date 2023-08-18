Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ll Dance If Tinubu’s Election Is Nullified—PDP, Makinde declares Monday public holiday to mark Isese day

Nigerians’ll Dance If Tinubu’s Election Is Nullified—PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians will take to the streets in jubilation if the courts nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Pedro Obaseki, Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this in Abuja on Wednesday. Obaseki, who addressed the press ahead of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), also expressed confidence that the PDP believed in the ability of the judiciary to deliver a fair judgment that will be acceptable to the artists concerned.

He also said because of the mounting evidence in their possession, the Tribunal judges will summon the courage to address issues raised, adding that the image of the country is at stake a development he said the judges will not take lightly.

Makinde declares Monday public holiday to mark Isese day

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved 20th August of every year as Isese Day in the state.

Makinde made this announcement on Friday.

DAILY POST recalls that traditional religion adherents in the state have in the last few years demanded their own public holiday.

They have asked the state government to declare 20th August as their own public holiday in commemoration of the Isese day.

The governor has now granted the request of the traditional religion adherents by declaring Monday, August 21, 2023 as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day.

He added that every 20th August would be observed as a public holiday in commemoration of the Isese day in the state.

The governor made the declaration in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo.

Buni approves N667m for 475 pensioners in Yobe

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, says the sum of N667 million has been approved for the payment of pension in the state.

In a statement on Friday, Mamman Mohammed, director general of press and media affairs to the governor, said about 475 persons from 17 LGAs will benefit from the payments.

Mohammed said the government had earlier constituted a committee for the payment.

He said the intended beneficiaries have been screened and verified, adding that the list included names of pensioners living or dead.

“The committee has verified a total of 475 beneficiaries and hereby attached lists of beneficiaries and summary according to local government areas for both living and deceased pensioners,” NAN quoted Mohammed as saying.

30 die in Haiti gang attacks

Gang violence in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince has left 30 residents dead and more than a dozen injured, a local human rights group said Thursday.

Houses in the city’s Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood were set on fire in the attacks and two police officers also died, according to a provisional toll provided to AFP by the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The neighborhood is a strategic area for the gangs, which control about 80 percent of Haiti’s capital.

Violent crimes including kidnappings for ransom, carjackings and armed thefts are common.

One resident, Dominique Charles, told AFP she had lost her mother, stepfather, 18-year-old son, two sisters and a brother.

“The assailants attacked our house with Molotov cocktails. I was able to escape but the other family members were not so lucky,” she said.

