Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Will See New Things Through Tinubu—Kumuyi, FG to revive Ajaokuta plant

Nigerians’ll See New Things Through Tinubu and Ministers—Kamuyi

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi has said that Nigerians will see new things through President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The cleric affirmed that the President’s new cabinet was carefully chosen, adding that it is comprised of people with records. Addressing journalists ahead of the monthly Global Crusade of the Church scheduled for Osogbo on Thursday, Kumuyi said, “This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and the members of the cabinet.”

“If you look at the new ministers one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as former ministers. “And I would say they have been carefully chosen. If we support and accept them and if we are not criticizing their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.

FG to revive Ajaokuta plant

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, has stressed the need to resuscitate the Ajaokuta Steel Company. During a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Audu affirmed his commitment to restoring the moribund steel plant.

Source: Punch papers

According to him, he will set a roadmap for the development of the steel sector, aggressively pursue the completion of Ajaokuta steel, and enact required bills to regulate the steel sector, among others. He said, “Our past leaders recognize the importance of steel development but lacked the political will to achieve its objectives.

“The steel development is synonymous with the Ajaokuta Steel plant, whose commencement has been over 40 years ago. We aim to start the engine and ensure that we produce at least a small sheet of steel within this administration. “It is a known fact that steel is the bedrock of any nation’s development; if gotten right, it may be the beginning of our industrial revolution.”

We’re more likely to use force — ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said yesterday it was more likely to use military force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic, if the military junta, led by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, was hellbent on his three-year transition plan before returning the country to civil rule.

Source: Vanguard

Fielding questions on Channels Television’s breakfast program, Sunrise Daily, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, also dismissed insinuations that ECOWAS was acting under the influence of a foreign power. He explained that the community’s chances of using military force to restore constitutional order in Niger were very likely.

He said: “Right from the 1960s, I have never seen a coup that has not enjoyed continuous support from the people. “The support can be engineered; you can rent crowds; that does not imply that people are unconcerned about their future. ”The high level of youth unemployment is a factor; mismanagement of our resources is a factor, but is the military a better sort of governance of our economy? Empirical data in our region never demonstrate that. So is that the right way to go about trying to change the system?

Niger Crisis‘ll Be Resolved Through Diplomacy — Gen Abdulsalami

Former Nigerian leader and The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Envoy, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has expressed confidence in the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger, emphasizing the pivotal role of diplomacy.

Source: Leadership papers

Abubakar disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday after a meeting convened by ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinu8bu, where discussions with the ousted President of Niger and the junta leaders were on the agenda.

Also at the meeting were the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. General Abubakar conveyed that he had presented the terms outlined by the junta, led by Abdouramane Tchiani, to ECOWAS.

