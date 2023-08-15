Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Who Voted Tinubu Now Regretting–PDP, Be ready to rescue Nigeria, Sanusi urges youths

Nigerians Who Voted Tinubu Now Regretting –Ondo PDP

According to VANGUARD newspaper, the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo State has stated that Nigerians who voted for President Bola Tinubu now regret wasting their votes. The party’s chairman, Fatai Adams, conveyed in a statement, issued and signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure, that the president’s few months in office have brought significant hardship to Nigerians.

Adams responded to Ade Adetimehin, the Ondo state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who claimed that the PDP has become extinct. He countered by asserting that it is the APC and its ineffectual government that are responsible for the suffering and agony Nigerians have endured over the past eight years.

Regarding the defection of its members to the ruling party in the state, Adams pointed out that the majority of the 203 Councillors Adetimehin is celebrating for joining his party have not been active in the last two election cycles in Ondo State.

Be ready to rescue Nigeria, Sanusi urges youths

Former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has urged the youths to rescue the nation. .

He said this in a video that went viral on Tuesday.

The 14th Emir of Kano said: “You know, like I said in Abuja, I have my record of service, ,my father has his record of service, my grandfather has his record of service. We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are President or you are governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We’ve chosen different paths and I said yesterday and I’ll say it again, if I had gone into politics; at least given the people that have succeeded in becoming Presidents in Nigeria, I could have been president or I could be governor. So that I choose not go into politics does not make me a subordinate human being and this is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.

“We take too much rubbish! and we are all too afraid, too much in our comfort zones and by the time these guys finish with us our children will not have a nation and this is the real challenge that we face.”

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) added: “How do we standup? How do we retrieve our nation? How do we go back to that vision that we had? How do we give our children the opportunities that we have had and even better and this is the question that each of us must take with us and the only way to do it is if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account. It is not a comfortable situation to be in but believe me, I’d rather, I wear… you know when people are not… when people are incompetent and they don’t

Helicopter crash: Villagers relocate for safety

Villagers in the Chukuba community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger have fled to neighboring areas of Erena, Zumba, and Gwada in Shiroro, following a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter crash in their area.

Alhaji Akilu Ishaku, Chairman, of Shiroro Local Government, disclosed this to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday. He said he received the information about the air crash from the security personnel in the area, the Village Head of Galkogo, and other stakeholders in the area where the incident occurred. “As the chief security officer of Shiroro Local Government, I have received reports of an aircraft crash, but the report did not state exactly who the aircraft belongs to.

“The name of the village where the crash happened is Badna village under Kwaki Chukuba ward. “The people claimed they saw flame from a distance and saw that it was a helicopter that was on fire,” he said. Ishaku disclosed that the incident made people from the area tree in droves for safety as a result of fear and was taking shelter in Erana, Zumba, and Gwada.

Making Ganduje Chairman A ‘Disturbing Signal’, APC’s Lukman Tells Tinubu

A former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, accusing him of imposing another Muslim -Muslim leadership on the party.

In the letter titled, “Disturbing Signals: Open Letter to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu” Lukman, who resigned from the party recently, described Ganduje’s emergence as the Chairman of the party as a disturbing signal. He listed other “disturbing signals” including the current exchange rate (dollar to naira), the fuel pump price, and and and and and Tinubu’s choice of ministers among others.

The former APC Vice Chairman further said the endorsement of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Ajibola Bashiru who are both Muslims as APC’s National Chairman and Secretary is generating tension among party members and other Nigerians. He expressed dismay that while Bashiru from Osun State had replaced Senator Iyiola Omisore, who resigned as National Secretary from the same state, President Tinubu had not allowed a former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who is also loyal to him or any other APC stalwart from Nasarawa State to replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who resigned as National Chairman but preferred endorsing another “Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

