Today’s Headlines: Nigerians who voted Tinubu are now regretting – PDP; Gunmen kill newly-wedded couple in Plateau school

Nigerians who voted Tinubu are now regretting – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP said Nigerians, who voted for President Bola Tinubu, are now regretting wasting their votes.

The chairman of PDP in Ondo state, Fatai Adams, said in a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in Akure on Tuesday.

According to the party, the few months of the president has brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

Adams, who was reacting to the Ondo state chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in the state, Ade Adetimehin, who said that the PDP has gone into extinction.

He said that rather it was the APC and its inhuman government that is responsible for Nigerians suffering and agony of the last eight years.

Gunmen kill newly-wedded couple in Plateau school

Gunmen have killed a newly-wedded couple, both of whom are teachers at BECO Comprehensive High School, Kwi in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau.

The gunmen also injured the Vice-Principal of the School. The incident happened on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Alabo, who did not give further details on the incident, said that the Command was on top of the situation.

In a statement on Tuesday in Jos, Mr Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement, a socio-cultural group, said that the incident occurred at about 3.00 p.m. on Monday.

Commission decries rising spate of extra-judicial killings in A-Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Re-orientation Commission, EARCOM, has decried the rising spate of extra-judicial killings across communities in the state and especially within Uyo the state capital in recent times.

The Commission’s Head of Logistics and Maintenance, Hon. Tommy Enodien who condemned the act while addressing some newsmen yesterday in Uyo, urged the citizens to stop executing extra-judicial punishment whenever suspected criminals were caught.

Enodien frowned at the recent cases where suspected thieves were roasted alive in Okopedi, , Use Offot, Ibiaku villages and Ikot Oduot in Okobo, Uyo and Ibesikpo Asutan local government areas respectively.

He described jungle justice was barbaric and unacceptable.

He recalled that the State Police command has severally warned the perpetrators to desist, adding that EARCOM, wishes to remind the citizens that the prohibition order against the heinous act was still in force.

Just in: Inflation rate surpasses analysts’ projections, rises to 24.08 %

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS said the headline inflation rate rose year-on-year (YoY) by 1.29 percentage points to 24.08 percent in July, from 22.79 percent in June 2023, surpassing analysts’ projections of a 23 percent threshold for the review period.

The bureau disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index, CPI, report for July 2023 released today.

