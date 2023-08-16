Today’s Headlines: Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians — Sanusi Lamido; Wike, Rivers PDP Members meet Ganduje

‘Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians’ — Sanusi Lamido

The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians, encouraging the masses not to be intimidated by political leaders.

According to Sanusi, if the politicians are not held to account, coming generations might have no country to call theirs.

Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigseria, CBN, governor, said that most Nigerians did not go into politics, does not make them inferior, adding that Nigerians are too afraid in their comfort zones.

Speaking in a video that has gone viral, the technocrat said: “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being. This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.

“We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

“By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation.

“The only way to retrieve our nation and give our children the future they deserve is, if you are not in politics, you must hold those in politics to account.

“It is not a comfortable situation to be in. When people are incompetent and they don’t like you, you wear their dislike as a badge of honour.

“You can’t be comfortable and feel normal in a distortional environment.

Wike, Rivers PDP members Meet Ganduje

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, paid a solidarity visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, at his private residence in Abuja.

Viral photographs showed Wike, who is one of the 45 ministers-designate of President Bola Tinubu, posing with Ganduje.

In the photos were also some of Wike’s loyalists and chieftains of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, fuelling rumour of a possible defection to the ruling APC.

Hours after hosting the minister-designate and his delegation, Ganduje was spotted coming into the party secretariat at about 2.35 pm.

In recent times, futile attempts have also been made by top chieftains of the PDP to have Wike expelled from the party over his alleged anti-party activities.

Gov Zulum Distributes Palliatives To 2,000 Households

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has distributed food and other palliatives to 2,000 residents of Feezan ward in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

The distribution which took place on Wednesday at the Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies is part of ongoing efforts to reduce hardship caused by rising cost of living as a result of the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Zulum in July launched the distribution of palliatives which targeted over 300,000 households with about six persons per household to reach 1.8 million persons in need.

Under the programme, each eligible resident in Feezan received a palliative voucher that entitled them to get food items in order to reduce the hardship due to the rising prices of commodities.

At the latest distribution in Feezan, the 2,000 households comprising 1,000 heads of male households and 1,000 heads of female households each received one bag of rice and a bag of beans.

Rep petitions Tinubu as hoodlums attack journalists in Bayelsa community

The member representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Marie Ebikake, has sent a protest letter to President Bola Tinubu over repeated armed and violent invasion of Opu Nembe (Bassambiri), in Nembe Council of Bayelsa State.

According to Ebikake, traditional rulers and indigenes of Opu-Nembe are being subjected to inhuman, gun-barrel politics, alleging that this is sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and ex-minister, Timipre Sylva.

Ebikake, in the open letter, dated August 14, 2023, which was made available to journalists in Yenagoa, pointed out that whatever the pretext, the recurring armed invasion of Opu Nembe (Bassambiri) and random arrests of youths are not unconnected to Sylva’s desperate political ambition, which has tainted the political standard of the state.

The lawmaker’s letter was coming after hoodlums, armed with sophisticated weapons, on Monday, attacked journalists who had gone to the community for on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

She said: “With his supposed political sophistication, Timipre Sylva has, evidently, only perfected the use of federal connections to subjugate and dehumanise his kith and kin, hoping to flog them into line. This he has done since 2015 as he indicates his political interests in any contest.”

“Take the February 2019 National Assembly elections, for instance, for which he mobilised platoons of Nigerian soldiers for violent invasion of Opu Nembe (Bassambiri), forcing the opposition out of the community. A few lost their lives, while scores were injured.

“In the February 19, 2023 general elections, he again led a battalion of Nigerian soldiers to invade Idema, a quiet fishing town on the coastline of the Atlantic Ocean, to scare voters away, having a field day with the ballot boxes.

“But before the Idema attack, he masterminded an abortive attack on the eve of the February elections, targeted at the youth president and the assistant youth president of Opu Nembe, which, as was reflected in the outcome of the polls, negatively impacted his party.”

