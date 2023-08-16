Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Take Too Much Rubbish From Politicians — Sanusi Lamido; Atiku Visits Kwankwaso In Abuja

Nigerians Take Too Much Rubbish From politicians— Sanusi

The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has said Nigerians take too much rubbish from politicians, encouraging the masses not to be intimidated by political leaders.

According to Sanusi, if the politicians are not held to account, coming generations might have no country to call theirs.

Sanusi, a former Central Bank of Nigseria, CBN, governor, said that most Nigerians did not go into politics, does not make them inferior, adding that Nigerians are too afraid in their comfort zones.

We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being. This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians.

“We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

“By the time these guys might have finished with us, our children will not have anywhere to call a nation.

Atiku Visits Kwankwaso In Abuja

The flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has paid a “fraternal visit” to his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, who made this known on his verified handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, said he received Atiku at his Abuja residence on Tuesday evening.

I was pleased to receive my brother, the former Vice President, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at my residence this evening.

I thank Waziri for this fraternal visit. – RMK

The meeting between Kwankwaso, an ex-governor of Kano State; and Atiku, a former Vice President; occurred amid the presidential tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Niger Gov Bago Hails IBB At 82

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has described former military head of state Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd) as a living legend and a patriot as he turns 82.

Governor Bago, in a birthday message on Wednesday through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Bologi, said the former military leader is a true patriot and nationalist who has made a tremendous impact in shaping the nation’s history.

The governor pointed out that the sacrifices by the former leader in ensuring the survival and unity of Nigeria is highly commendable.

Bago in the statement, observed that “the doggedness and resolve of the octogenarian in nation-building were crucial to the stability, national and international unity as well as development of the country.”

According to him, the policies and programmes of the elder statesman during his regime as the military president of the country between 1985 and 1993 are still standing strong long after his active service to the nation.

Buhari spent 96% of national income on debt — Oshiomhole

FORMER National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited an economy in which the nation’s revenue was barely enough to service its debt burden, spending 96 per cent of its income.

Senator Oshiomhole also said there was no quick fix to the nation’s economy because what he (Tinubu) inherited was a precarious situation. The lawmaker, who represents Edo North Senatorial District, spoke after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa.

Oshiomhole said: “The issue of the economy is work in progress. There is no quick fix. The Federal Government inherited a terrible economic situation. The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden.

Spending 96 per cent, which is to say every N100, 000 Nigeria earns, N96,000 is used to repay debts and to service debt. So, you have only 4k left to pay all the salaries. So, nothing can be worse. “But they came determined that they will have to do business unusual; to arrest the drift; stabilize the economy and then begin to move forward. Some painful decisions are necessary.

