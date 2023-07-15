Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Should Support Tinubu, He Will Work – Oba Of Benin, Biden finds another way to forgive $39B students loan

Nigerians Should Support Tinubu, He Will Work – Oba Of Benin

Photo Credit: Cahnneltv

The Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II, on Friday, canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed.

Addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja after meeting with the President, the Benin monarch is optimistic that the Tinubu administration will do well in office.

“Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working,” the revered monarch stated.

“He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

Biden finds another way to forgive $39B students loan

Photo Credit: P.m.news

U.S. President Joe Biden has made good his promise to pursue new measures to provide student loan relief to Americans after the Supreme Court blocked his plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

The Education Department said on Friday that the Biden administration will cancel $39 billion in student debt for more than 804,000 borrowers, describing the relief as the result of a “fix” to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.

Photo Credit: Google

Borrowers will be eligible for forgiveness if they have made either 20 or 25 years of monthly IDR payments, the department said.

Reviewing Mining Act 2007 For Growth

Photo Credit: Leadership ,

Just during the week, officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) paraded illegal miners in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Due to recurring incidence of illegal mining in many states, mining experts and stakeholders, more than ever before, are now calling on relevant regulatory agencies to set up efforts aimed at checkmating the menace that is not only a threat to the environment but militates against increased revenue generation for the Nigerian economy.

According to a report released by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Nigeria is enormously endowed with no fewer than 44 different types of minerals in commercial quantities in almost 500 locations in Nigeria’s 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Among these mineral deposits found in commercial quantity are barite, kaolin, gypsum, feldspar, limestone, coal, bitumen, lignite, uranium, gold, iron ore, lead-zinc, copper, granite, sapphire, tourmaline, emerald, topaz amethyst and garnet.

Ita Oba Day: Eagle Schnapps Celebrates With Olota Of Ota

Photo Credit: Leadership

Eagle Aromatic Schnapps from the stable of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), has again demonstrated the brand’s spirit of solidarity and felicitation as it celebrated this year’s Ita Oba Day with the Olota of Ota, His Majesty, Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II and the Awori people.

The Ita Oba Day in its fifth year, was one of the numerous community development initiatives introduced by Oba Obalanlege on his ascension of the Olota throne five years ago. The special day serves as a platform for uniting all Awori sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora, and is celebrated every year immediately after the Eid-el Kabir festivities. The Ota towns and communities that come together to celebrate day include Sango-Ota, Ilogbo-Ota, Itele-Ota, Atan-Ota and others.

Speaking at the event, the IDL team led by the Insight and Category Manager, Mr. ‘Tofunmi Opaleye, commended the Olota of Ota Kingdom for setting aside the special day as a rally point for the development and growth of Awori Kingdom.

He said Eagle Schnapps’ support for Ita Oba Day was in line with the brand’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the throne of Olota of Ota, assuring that it would continue to seek opportunities to promote the rich tradition, customs and culture of the Awori people.

