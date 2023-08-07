Today’s Headlines: Nigerians should expect more hard decisions from APC government – Prince Adewole Adebayo: I’ve Given Up Hope Of Becoming A Minister – Festus Keyamo

Nigerians should expect more hard decisions from APC government – Adebayo

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has told Nigerians lamenting over the hardship brought upon them by the removal of fuel subsidy that they should not cry yet because the government would still take more difficult decisions.

He argued that President Bola Tinubu was just fulfilling one of his campaign promises which Nigerians were aware of before they voted him into power.

He also stated that last week’s protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress shouldn’t have been held because the subsidy removal was part of the promises President Tinubu, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), made to Nigerians before the elections.

He stressed that what the labour unions and Nigerians should do now is to support the Tinubu administration to succeed.

Tinubu hailed over Lalong’s appointment.

According to Vanguard news, President Bola Tinubu has been commended for nominating a former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as a Minister-designate as Lalong has contributed immensely to the political evolution of the All Progressives Congress, APC and is one of the stalwarts that gave the Party a lifeline in the recent general elections.

The Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang who gave the commendation however urged Nigerians, irrespective of any affiliations, to give President Tinubu adequate support in his efforts to reposition the country on the path of greatness and development, and stated that the team of Ministers assembled so far is capable of complementing the President’s efforts.

Plang reiterated that “as a proven leader, grassroots mobilizer, and astute administrator, former Governor Lalong will add value to the Tinubu-led administration and help redirect the ship of the country to the path of progress and development.”

In a statement he issued in Jos, the Senator insisted that “Former Governor Lalong is a compassionate, very humble, dynamic, and accommodating leader. As the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the recent election, Lalong demonstrated courage and capacity. His steadfastness as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum cannot be disputed; he was very cohesive and patriotic on the issue of unity.

I’ve Given Up Hope Of Becoming A Minister – Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Monday, hailed President Bola Tinubu for nominating him, noting that he had lost hope of becoming a minister after the first batch of the ministerial nominees was submitted.

He said he had already packed his luggage and was about going on vacation with his family before he heard of his appointment.

He disclosed this during his screening at the Senate, presided over by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Tinubu Meets Senate President Akpabio

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is coming moments after the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly went into a frenzy while screening one of President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, Festus Keyamo.

Akpabio arrived the Villa around 2.25pm shortly after the Senate adjourned for a close-door session to determine the fate of the former Minister of State.

The ensuing rowdy session in the Senate was as a result of a motion that Keyamo’s nomination be stepped down.

The motion to suspend the screening was initiated by Darlington Nwokocha, a senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District and was seconded another Senator from Abia, Enyinnaya Abaribe, a senator from Abia South Senatorial District.

Nwokocha accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and levelling allegations of corruption against the previous administration.

