Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ right to food remains sacrosanct, CSOs tell FG, states, UNWTO appoints Lai Mohammed as SA to Secretary General

Nigerians’ right to food remains sacrosanct, CSOs tell FG, states

AS hunger bites hard and food prices continue to soar, Civil Society Organizations, Wednesday, declared Nigerians’ right to food remains sacrosanct.

CSOs including Voice For Food security, VFS, Farm and Infrastructure Foundation, FIF, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Federation of Agricultural Commodities Association of Nigeria, FACAN, in partnership with Oxfam in Nigeria made the declaration during a media conference held in Abuja.

The Founder and President, FIF, Prof Gbolagade Ayoola, who spoke on behalf of other CSOs pointed out that the right to food is constitutional rights in Nigeria, hence no Nigerian should suffer access and affordability of food.

According to Gbolagade, the trajectory of the Right to Food Act could be traced to 1999, which FIF launched a project tagged ‘National Campaign on Right to Food’, which attracted international interest including Oxfam, and joined force with VFS to ensure food security, poverty reduction and improved livelihood in Nigeria.

He said that the issue of Right to Food has been pursued as a bill to become an Act at 6th Assembly (2007-2011), 7th Assembly (2011-2015), 8th Assembly (2015-2019, 9th Assembly (2019-2023), which eventually was assented by former President Muhammadu Buhari on March 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, 27 State Houses of Assembly passed the Bill into law, which surpassed the 24 State Houses of Assembly as required for it to become a national legislation.

However, he expressed concern as the Act is just in the country’s law books, therefore called on the Federal and State Governments to implement the law in order not to deny the right of Nigerians to food.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out that the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (the ‘principal act”) was altered, it said that production, conservation and distribution of food are upgraded and improved upon on a continuous basis.

UNWTO appoints Lai Mohammed as SA to Secretary General

The immediate past Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Nigeria, Lai Mohammed has been appointed as Special Advisor to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

The announcement of the appointment was made during the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) currently underway in Mauritius.

The Organization said Mohammed is expected to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to his new task having consistently played instrumental roles in the affairs of the world tourism body for the past seven years.

He led the organisation of the 61st UNWTO CAF Meetings in Nigeria in 2018 and the maiden UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries in Lagos last year.

He is also expected to help Pololikashvili pursue his objective of making Africa a key region for the global tourism economy through his Agenda for Africa programme.

Accepting the new role, Lai Mohammed expressed his gratitude, saying that he was inspired by the confidence reposed in him by the Secretary General.

Fuel subsidy: FG begs as NLC issues August 2 nationwide strike notice

The federal government appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday to shelve its planned strike scheduled to start next Wednesday, saying it was doing everything possible to address issues raised by the labour movement, on the removal of fuel subsidy.

The appeal came against the backdrop of the Wednesday strike notice served by the labour movement, which gave the federal government a 7-day ultimatum to address what it described as anti-people policies or face industrial action.

Emefiele: We’re probing scuffle between our operatives, Prisons officials —DSS

The scuffle between officials of the Department of State Services, DSS, and Nigerian Prisons Services at the premises of the High Court is being probed by the security agency, its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said yesterday.

Afunanya said the DSS did not authorise the operation, given its respect for the judiciary, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Afunanya, who said in a statement that what transpired does not reflect the professional disposition of the agency, noted: “The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference; the Service has tremendous respect for the judiciary as an arm and institution of government and will not go out of its way to undermine it.

