Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Now Regretting Voting Tinubu–PDP, Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri As Achonu Flags Off Campaign

Nigerians now regretting voting Tinubu – PDP

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Tuesday, expressed concern over the economic hardships faced by Nigerians, who the party said were pressured to vote for President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The major opposition party highlighted that many of those who supported the APC are now viewing their decision as a miscalculation, leading to feelings of regret. Kennedy Peretei, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, stated this while responding to remarks made by Ade Adetimehin, the Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, who claimed that the PDP had become extinct.

Peretti stressed that instead of making such assertions, Adetimehin should be offering apologies on behalf of the APC for the suffering and hardships inflicted upon Nigerians. Peretti further added, “It would have been unnecessary to engage in a debate with Mr. Ade Adetimehin, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State, regarding his careless statements.

Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri as Achonu Flags off Campaign

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and Barrister Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman, along with other party members, will be present in Owerri as the party commences its governorship campaign. In a press release from the Achonu/Nwulu Campaign Organisation obtained by VANGUARD, it has been announced that the Labour Party’s governorship campaign for the November 11 election in the State will officially start on Tuesday, August 22, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

Source: Vanguard papers

The statement highlights that the focus will shift to Imo State, with a significant gathering of ‘Obidients,’ including new Labour Party members, coming together to support Senator Athan Achonu and his deputy governorship candidate, Honourable Tony Nwulu, as they declare the campaign open.

Achonu, during the inauguration of his campaign coordinating team for the State’s twenty-seven Local Government Areas at his Owerri campaign office, postponed the official campaign kick-off date after consulting with party leaders. The LP governorship candidate said his campaign team is committed to making Peter Obi’s entrance into Owerri reminiscent of the Obi/Datti ‘One-Million-Man March’ witnessed during his presidential campaign across the country.

Putin urges peaceful resolution in Niger during a call with Mali junta leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis in a telephone call with Mali’s junta leader, Assimi Goita, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Source: Vanguard

“The importance of resolving the situatioaboutto the Republic of Niger exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means was waemphasizeded,” the Kremlin said. Putin has been meeting with the West African leaders backing Niger’s coupists since they toppled the democratically elected government of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

He met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, last week, over the Niger crisis. There were speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military. Mali and Burkina Faso have pledged their support to Niger, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continually looks for mechanisms to resolve the crisis.

Mali junta speaks with Russia on Niger coup

Mali’s military leader, Assimi Goita, on Tuesday, said Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution over the Niger Republic coup, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Source: Punch papers

Goita spoke to Putin over the phone to update him about the situation in Niger. Goita, his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter said Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel.”

It was feared the military may seek to switch allegiance to Russia and close French and US bases there. Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation – Oshiomhole

The senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole said President Bola Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation from the past administration.

Source: Vanguard

Oshiomhole stated this during an interview with journalists shortly after meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday. The former governor of Edo state noted that some of the decisions taken by President Tinubu’s administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) while appealing to Nigerians to be patient. Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has expressed confidence that issues arising from the removal of fuel subsidies will be quickly resolved between the Federal Government and organized labor.

