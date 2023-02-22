Today’s Headlines: Nigerians not ready for Igbo Presidency -Kalu, I’m not desperate for power -Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerians not ready for Igbo Presidency – Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, on Wednesday, said Nigerians are not ready for a president from the Igbo extraction ahead of the forthcoming election.

Speaking on the 2023 general elections in a Channels Television programme, ‘The Verdict’ on Wednesday, the former governor of Abia State said Saturday’s presidential election would not be the best outing for the Igbo people despite having one of the popular candidates, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, as their son.

The APC Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District emphasised the need for the region to amass bulk votes from five other regions out of the remaining six to be victorious.

I’m not desperate for power – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, said he and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, were not contesting out of desperation for power but to unite the country, tackle insecurity and cure the economy from total collapse.

Atiku, represented by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, stated this during his endorsement by the Council of National Students Presidents of Nigeria.

The CNSPN is an organisation whose membership cuts across the National Association of University Students, Postgraduate Students Association of Nigeria, National Association of Polytechnic Students and National Association of Colleges of Agriculture Students.

Five opposition parties endorse Tinubu in Oyo

Five opposition political parties in Oyo State have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, as their preferred candidate in this Saturday’s general election.

The parties are Action Alliance; African Action Congress; Action Peoples Party and Booth Party.

This decision was taken by their respective gubernatorial candidates at a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday, while the Young Peoples Party State Chairman, Adedeji Adeyemi, who spoke on phone to newsmen was represented by his vice, Adesola Adedeji.

