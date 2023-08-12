Today’s Headlines: Nigerians in Niger beg FG for evacuation over impending attack, Gunmen kill two soldiers, kidnap expatriate, others in Rivers

Nigerians in Niger beg FG for evacuation over impending attack

Some Nigerians resident in Niger Republic have appealed to the Federal Government to facilitate their evacuation and return home before any possible offensive against the coup plotters by the Economic Community of West Africa States’ forces to restore constitutional governance.

The Nigerians, who spoke to Saturday PUNCH, said the appeal became necessary so as to avoid being caught up in the line of fire and to avoid a repeat of what happened in Sudan where many Nigerian students were trapped when fighting broke out between the government forces and rebels.

They are also apprehensive of being subjected to xenophobic attacks by Nigeriens in retaliation of Nigeria’s role in rallying other ECOWAS member states to reject the unconstitutional change of government in which the coup plotters overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS had on Thursday resolved to deploy troops in Niger following the refusal of the military leaders to restore democracy despite the sanctions imposed on them and their collaborators by the sub-regional body.

After a meeting of the ECOWAS Heads of States and Government in Abuja, the President of ECOWAS, Omar Touray, said the bloc had directed the deployment of a “standby force” to restore democracy in Niger after the coup.

But Touray gave no details about the make-up, location and proposed date for the deployment of the military intervention force.

Gunmen kill two soldiers, kidnap expatriate, others in Rivers

Information emerged on Friday that gunmen allegedly killed two soldiers attached to the Ekaago-Ogboloma-Adada Road project in the Abia/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The miscreants were also said to have abducted an expatriate, and three others working at the site of the project, being executed by the state government on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the two soldiers were killed by the gunmen to pave the way for the abduction of the foreman, a foreigner, handling the project.

The assailants it was further gathered went away with the rifles of the slain soldiers, whisked the foreman, three other workers at the project site, and a farmer they met while fleeing.

El-Rufai’s betrayal and Akpabio’s buffoonery

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai’s rumored withdrawal from consideration as a minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government because high-tensile inter-elite intrigues torpedoed his senate confirmation and caused the president to sour on him is the bluntest, crudest, most double-dyed political treachery I’ve seen in a long time.

Sure, El-Rufai is a detestable, self-important, unfeeling, overweening, and divisive political villain whom I once called the most dangerous Nigerian politician alive, but he is more central to Tinubu’s emergence as president than the people on whose behalf Tinubu has thrown him under the bus.El-Rufai left everything aside to galvanize support for Tinubu among northern governors, which was crucial to Tinubu’s win in APC’s primary election. He stood up to Muhammadu Buhari’s cabal on Tinubu’s behalf at a time when few people within the circles of power were willing to stick out their necks for a presidential wannabe.

When the Central Bank of Nigeria rolled out its damagingly birdbrained naira recoloring policy to stymie Tinubu’s chances at the polls, El-Rufai launched an all-out, scorched-earth, no-holds-barred rhetorical blitzkrieg against the CBN and honchos of the Buhari regime. Tinubu got tremendous persuasive mileage and sympathy from the knowledge that the hurt Nigerians were undergoing in the days leading up to the election was engineered to get at him, and no one enabled this awareness more than El-Rufai.

Group Hits Diri For Abandoning Bayelsa Communities Suffering Ecological Problems

YENAGOA – The Bayelsa Development Initia­tive (BDI), a pressure group, has chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state for allegedly failing over the years to deliberately address the ecological challenges ravag­ing communities on the fringes of the ocean.

In a statement signed in Yena­goa by its secretary, Michael-Sam Rodamini, on Saturday, the BDI said the recent visit by Governor Douye Diri to Odioma where ocean surge is wreaking havoc in Brass Local Government Area, was a demonstration of the cluelessness, incompetence and insincerity of the PDP to solve the problems of coastal communities.

Rodamini described Diri’s visit to Odioma, where the ocean encroachment had rendered many people homeless, as unin­spiring, belated and an attempt to play politics with the plight of the people.

