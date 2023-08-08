Today’s Headlines: Nigerians in Ghana Commend President Tinubu’s Performance, Sharia court remands labourer for allegedly stealing cow skin

Nigerians in Ghana Commend President Tinubu’s Performance

Photo Credit: Thisday Live)

The acting President of All Nigeria Community, Ghana chapter, Chief Bayo Albert Asaolu, has commended the efforts of Nigeria President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the president has done well in his few weeks in office.

Asaolu said he had lived outside Nigeria for many years and the image of Nigerians outside the country has been seriously battered, explaining that most countries have always placed Nigerians at the unfriendly level in spite of their economic contribution in those countries.

Reacting on the many challenges facing Nigerians living in Ghana, Asaolu assured the people that the story will change in no time.

He expressed his trust in the ability of the president of Nigeria to establish a better West Africa relationship. He said he was confident that ECOWAS citizens would enjoy good movement within the region and that in return will boost the economy of the region.

Photo Credit: Google

Sharia court remands labourer for allegedly stealing cow skin

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Tuesday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Abdulwahab Yusuf, who pleaded guilty to stealing cow skin worth N8,500 be remanded in a correction centre, NAN reports.

The police charged Yusuf, who lives in Tukuntawa Quarters, Kano, with theft. Judge Umar Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until August 22 for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Fatihu Auwal, who also resides in Tukuntawa Quarters, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on August 5.

Wada alleged that the defendant entered into the complainant’s stand and stole the cow skin. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Niger military junta appoints transitional prime minister

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers)

Niger’s junta has appointed an economist, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine as the transitional prime minister on Monday.

The coup plotters made this known according to a decree read on national television, more than a week after the military coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to Anadolu Agency, the caretaker government, addressed itself as the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, as the was read by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, who declared himself the head of a transitional government.

Zeine, 58, served as finance minister under Mamadou Tandja, who led the country from 1999 to 2010 after its return to civilian rule.

He currently serves as the African Development Bank’s Country Manager for Chad and previously served at the same institution and position in Ivory Coast and Gabon.

Ngozi Kwaru, Who Returned $70,000 To Ger Free Canada PR

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary who returned $70,000 back to the rightful owner said that she got free Canada PR.

The Eko Hotel and Suites customer care made this known during the NSSPPD service which aired during the testimony segment on Tuesday morning.

Ngozi testified to divine turnaround after she had joined the prayer platform. She noted that her family faced stagnation but that they began to do well and her brother with a first class now has a job as a lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt.

She then told her own story of how she made the headlines for returning the lost $70,000 to the owner. After this, she began to get recognized.

Communicating (

)