Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Are Now Kidnapped For N30,000 – Amobi Ogar, Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

Amobi Ogar, a member of the House of Representatives representing Isuikwuato /Umunneochi Federal constituency, Abia State, Southeast Nigeria says people are now being kidnapped for as low as N30,000 in his constituency.

Ogar, a younger brother of chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Uche Ogar, decried the rampant cases of kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes in his federal constituency, adding that people’s homes were being invaded to pick persons in demand for ransom as low as N30,000 which is about $39.

The Labour Party member, on Thursday after presenting a motion on the development at plenary, said the primary purpose of government is the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

It was reported that the House of Representatives while adopting Ogar’s motion, urged President Bola Tinubu to direct all the security agencies to ensure security around Regional Cattle Market in Lokpanta along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Tinubu Hails Senegalese President For Choosing Stability, Democracy

President Bola Tinubu has praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

There had been protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office. Sall is due to complete his second term of office in 2024.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024 presidential election in his country.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu noted that with the decision, President Sall has put the interest of his country, the peace, and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

Reps to probe NPA, NIMASA, Customs, others over auctioning of govt properties

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe what it regards as illegal auctioning of the Federal Government properties by Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

Other agencies allegedly involved are: the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), River Basin Development Authority (RBDA) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). This is sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Oluwole Oke (PDP-Osun) during plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

In his motion, Mr Oke said the procedure for the disposal and auctioning of government assets in Nigeria were well spelt out in Financial Regulations, 2009 and Public Procurement Act 2007 among others.

Mr Oke said the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) provides that all revenues realized from the disposal or auctioning of public property be remitted into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Reps demand 10% jobs for persons with disabilities implementation

The House also told the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) to direct the HoSF and MDAs to adhere strictly to the provisions of Section 29 of the discrimination against PLWD prohibition Act, 2018.

It said this is by way of providing 10 per cent of jobs available for the physically challenged persons in Nigeria.

Ms Ogbara in her motion said that discrimination against PLWD Act 2018 was enacted as part of the efforts to ensure that the rights of disabled persons in the country were safeguarded.

She said Section 6 of the Act provides that there shall be a transitory period of five years within which all public buildings and structures must be accessible and usable by PLWD.

She said that Section 29 of the Act provides that all employers of labour in public organisations shall, as much as possible, have persons with disabilities constituting at least 5 per cent of their employment.

