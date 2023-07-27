Today’s Headlines: Nigerians are dying, CSO tells Tinubu; Buhari reject Coup

Fuel subsidy removal: Nigerians are dying, CSO tells Tinubu

Nigerians at a national discussion on the impact of fuel subsidy removal in Abuja on Thursday said that hardship and suffering have increased across the country, they added that many are dying owing to exacerbating effect of the policy.

On that note, the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Centre For Transparency Advocacy (CTA), called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal government to urgently setup mechanisms to engage stakeholders in view to finding workable solutions that would mitigate the hardships trailing the removal of subsidy.

Executive Director CTA, Faith Nwadishi, made the call and went on to say that the hasty nature of the removal of fuel subsidy is already impacting negatively on Nigerians because of the inability of many people to meet up with the high increase in transportation, goods, services and other basic needs needed for survival.

Tinubu, Buhari, Biden, UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS, France Reject Coup

President Bola Tinubu, the United Nations Secretary-General and the United States have condemned efforts to seize power by force in an apparent coup attempt to oust President Mohamed Bazoum in the Sahel state of Niger Republic yesterday.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari also described the attempted coup as “utterly naïve, despicable, and unacceptable”.

Buhari urged African leaders to “remain united against coups under whatever guise or form”, and warned “coup plotters to learn from history on the consequences of instability caused by violent takeover of governments”.

Don’t lose hope, Kumuyi tells Nigerians

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has urged fellow Nigerians not to lose hope in the country because of the prevailing hardship in the land.

He said greater possibilities lie ahead with prayers, plans, and pursuit of endeavours through positive disposition and hope in God.

The cleric urged the youths not to be intimidated by the current economic challenges, saying they need to wake up and pursue their goals with determination and diligence.

Addressing reporters at Ogbomoso in Oyo State to kick off the July 2023 Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Kumuyi said: “Don’t let anyone tell you that we are down. Look at the economy, look at petrol. Prices are going higher and higher. No. It takes you to wake up, and with faith in God, we can do something.”

According to him, it takes a person with good intentions, backed up with effective action, to deliver Nigeria from the present economic challenges.

Ganduje, Fani-Kayode, Keyamo, other APC bigwigs missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list

Some bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who were expected to form President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet were conspicuously missing from the ministerial list unveiled on Thursday.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio read the list on Thursday as forwarded to the chamber by the presidency during plenary.

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and presently the Chief of Staff to the president, delivered the list to Akpabio.

However, contrary to speculations that the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and other stalwarts in the party who fought for Tinubu’s victory during the February 25 presidential election would be nominated, they were not included in the list.

Names of former Ation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and other chieftains of the party were also missing from the long-awaited list.

