Today’s Headlines: Nigerian Should Support Tinubu–Oba, Amaechi Doesn’t Merit Rivers Mini Slot-Tony

Nigerians Should Support Tinubu, He Will Work – Oba Of Benin

Photo Credit: Cahnneltv

The Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II, on Friday, canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he needs the support of all Nigerians to succeed.

Addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja after meeting with the President, the Benin monarch is optimistic that the Tinubu administration will do well in office.

“Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working,” the revered monarch stated.

“He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

Amaechi doesn’t merit Rivers ministerial slot, says APC chieftain

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has said President Bola Tinubu has no reason or justification to give the state’s ministerial slot to either former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, or Senator Magnus Abe, stressing that both men undermined his election in Rivers State.

Rather, Okocha asked Tinubu to pick the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as minister from the state.

According to him, Wike supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition both financially and materially.

Photo Credit: Google

Okocha, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, alleged that it was an open secret that Amaechi worked for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, while Abe, who obtained the governorship ticket of the Social Democratic Party, supported the SDP flag bearer.

Again, court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s suit against DSS

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to challenge his continued detention by the Department of State Services.

Delivering judgment, Justice James Omotosho,held that Kanu’s suit lacked merit and ought to be dismissed.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/482/2022, Kanu had alleged that the DSS subjected him to inhuman treatment and torture; and violated his right to dignity, among others.

He alleged that whereas the security outfit allowed other inmates in their custody the liberty to wear any clothes, he was restricted to wearing only a single piece of clothing.

Armed men kill Delta policeman at checkpoint

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A police Inspector, Jude Ukpaka, has been shot dead and his AK 47 rifle with unspecified rounds of ammunition stolen by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Ukpaka and two of his other colleagues of Dragon 19 attached to the Ughelli Area Command were at a checkpoint near the Evwreni axis of the East-West Road when the hoodlums attacked them on Wednesday.

The windshield of the Toyota Hilux patrol van of the Police Dragon 19 used by the policemen was riddled with bullets.

The incident was recorded barely two months after gunmen killed two policemen, Ujeyah Matthew and Sergeant Ijebu, attached to Ofuoma Police Division.

