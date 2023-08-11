Today’s Headlines: Nigerian senators share N218 million as holiday allowance, Be Patient With Tinubu, SAN Urges Nigerians

Nigerian senators share N218 million as holidays allowance

Each serving senator received not less than N2 million as allowance before proceeding on seven weeks of vacation.

A senator who requested not to be named because he was not authorized by the upper house to speak on the matter confirmed that all the 109 senators were paid the allowance for the holidays, which commenced on Monday and ends on 26 September.

A calculation done showed that the senators were paid a total of N218 million, having received N2 million each to enjoy the vacation.

The bank alerts were received by the senators on 8 August, just before the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced it.

Mr Akpabio, on Monday, told the senators that some money had been credited to their accounts to enjoy their holidays.

Be Patient With Tinubu, SAN Urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu to enable his vision for a greater Nigeria come to fruition.

Former attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Kwara State, Titus Ashaolu made the appeal during an interview in Ilorin.

He stressed the need for all Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu’s administration in its efforts to turn the nation’s economy around.

Ashaolu noted that the Tinubu administration’s economic policies and programmes, are tailored towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The programmes being put in place by President Tinubu will bring about positive results for the nation.

Lagos Family Takes Possession Of Land With 300 Houses In Apapa

In compliance with a judgement of the Lagos State High Court, beneficiaries of the estate of the late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso have taken possession of about 50 acres of land at Kirikiri Town in Apapa area of the state.

The land has over 300 buildings, comprising residences, tank farms, mosques, offices and markets.

Many residents of the area expressed surprise when the beneficiaries stormed the area with security agents to take possession of the land by pasting caveat emptor notice on all the buildings.

The notice warned that attempt to re-enter or any forceful re-entry into the property or part thereof by anyone corporate or individual shall be an intentional violation of the said judgement and the lawful execution which shall lead to the prosecution of the involved violator for criminal offence in the face of the said valid and subsisting judgements.

FCTA To Sanction Filling Stations Violating Safety Measures

In a bid to curtail fire outbreaks in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has vowed to sanction any filling stations within the territory that fail to observe necessary safety measures required by law.

FCDA’s permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola gave the warning during the inauguration of a ministerial task force on the safe handling of petroleum products in the FCT.

Adesola said the improper handling of petroleum products as well as non -compliance with safety measures, as it concerns operational guidelines of managing filling stations, have been largely responsible for several fire outbreaks in most of the filling stations.

The permanent secretary who recalled that in 2022 alone, not less than four filling stations were gutted by fire within the territory, expressed optimism that the task force would work assiduously to reduce future fire outbreaks by ensuring that filling operators adhere strictly to safety measures.

