Today’s Headlines: Nigerian Political System Is Cursed –Mr Macaroni, Atiku, Obaseki, others arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting

Nigerian political system is cursed – Mr Macaroni

Adebowale ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, has expressed his thoughts on the Nigerian political space, saying that there might be a lingering curse on the political system.

The popular actor cum skitmaker dismissed ideas of going into politics in the future. The 30-year-old activist believes the Nigerian political system tends to corrupt even the most diligent individuals once they become part of it.

“I think in the Nigerian political system or space, at it were, there’s a curse roaming around there because we’ve seen great men, men of valour go into that space and become something we no longer recognise,” he said.

According to Mr Macaroni, his activism roots back to his time in secondary school, where he developed a strong aversion to cheating and mistreatment of others. He emphasised the importance of treating people with respect. He also said anyone who fails to treat people with respect will undoubtedly face his objections.

“I think it started from secondary school, naturally I don’t like being cheated and I don’t like people around me to be cheated, just treat people with respect. So the moment you do not, then you have a problem with me,” said Mr Macaroni.

Atiku, Obaseki, others arrive Abuja for PDP stakeholders’ meeting

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, are some of the eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party currently gathered at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja for a stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

The meeting is coming on the heels of a similar one which was held a fortnight ago at the Abuja residence of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi.

Also present at the venue are Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Unknown Gunman Shot Ironsi, By Emeka Obasi

Fifty seven years after his assassination, the departure of General Johnson Aguiyi – Ironsi continues to be engulfed in mystery. Even those closest to him came out with different versions of what transpired in Ibadan, on July 29, 1966.

In all accounts, it is impossible to name who really shot the first African to command United Nations forces and the first Nigerian general. What is certain is that the trigger was pulled by a Non Commissioned Officer ( NCO) after commissioned officers lost control of the rabid situation.

Recently, Col. Sani Bello, then a Second Lieutenant and Ironsi’s Army Aide de Camp ( ADC) debunked claims that he made a deal with the Air Force ADC, Lt. Andrew Nwankwo. The supposed agreement benefitted the duo who escaped as their boss faced imminent death.

It is curious that it took 57 years for Bello to come out with this version. Nwankwo is late now, so it is difficult to get his reaction. However, I find it odd that a brave officer would agree to run away instead of defending his principal even if death was the price.

Lt. Akintunde Akinsehinwa died defending Gen. Murtala Mohammed in 1976. Maj. Usman Bello was killed as he tried to fight for Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, in 1990. From Bello’s account, he was arrested and detained when he went to ascertain what had become of those who were sent to find out what went wrong at Government House, Ibadan.

While Nwankwo announced to Biafrans that Bello saved him, the latter credits Garba Dada Paiko as their saviour who ordered them into a Land Rover as the killer gang got really blood thirsty. This account makes some sense since Bello and the Ironsi family have continued to relate.

I tend to agree with Bello that he was going to be gunned down, like Ironsi and Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, until Dada Paiko intervened. What I do not know is what happened to Adamu Umoru, Fajuyi’s ADC who was with the other subalterns at Government House Ibadan during the coup.

EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu is a victim of circumstances —Comrade Aghedo

A human rights activist Comrade Aghedo Kehinde-Stephen has deemed fit to exeronate Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu from the lingering EndSARS debacle, describing the latter as “a victim of circumstances.’

Aghedo spoke against the backdrop of the continued accusation of the Lagos State government as being responsible for the deaths of protesters killed by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Tollgate on 20 October 2020, during the EndSARS, which was reinforced by the recent mass burial of the 103 bodies, which many claimed were the remains of victims of EndSARS protest.

According to Aghedo, Nigerian should hold former President Buhari, former Army Chief Buratai and former Inspect General of Police responsible for the EndSARS debacle, and leave San-Olu alone.

His words: “We all saw what really happened at Lekki tollgate in ,October 2020. For any reason we the front-liners of EndSARS protest can decide to have a dialogue with the state government because there’s a report from the panel. And there are a lot of people who are still in detention and Lagos state government can help facilitate their release.

“Also, once the demand and report of the panel is implemented, all these lingering issues will disappear inti thin air. But holding Sanwo-Olu responsible or trying to pin all these on him when Buhari, Buratai and the IGP are not called out to answer questions is unfair. I feel Sanwo-Olu is just a victim of circumstances.”

“I stand to be corrected, I don’t think Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should take responsibility for what happened during and after the EndSARS protest.

