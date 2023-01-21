Today’s Headlines: Nigerian governors give new assignment to Soludo after meeting Emefiele, EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The role of the committee is to address anomalies in the country’s monetary management and financial system.

Soludo was given the assignment after all the governors had a virtual meeting with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday night.

The former CBN governor will carry out the task with governors of Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Borno, Plateau, and Jigawa states as members of the committee.

Breaking: EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

The Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL, has raised the alarm that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has illegally detained its Executive Director of 50mindstions and Technical, Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

TSSNL, a security surveillance company, operated by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, said Enisuoh, who was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to burst a top oil thief when the EFCC invited and asked him to disclose the sources of his intelligence when he showed up at the Commission’s office, January 19.

No tribal killing in Rivers, state safe – Police

The Police have declared as false reports of tribal killings and conflict in Rivers State, insisting that the state is safe.

The state police command was reacting to a viral video on social media which it said was old suggesting that there was a tribal crisis in the state.

The spokesperson for the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.

APC declares 7-day fasting, prayer in Osun to unseat Gov. Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress in Osun State has declared a seven-day fasting and prayer session to seek God’s favor in unseating Governor Ademola Adeleke of PDP.

Gboyega Oyetola, former Osun governor, and the APC had petitioned the election tribunal after Adeleke was declared the winner of the Osun governorship election held in 2022.

Oyetola claimed there was overvoting in 749 polling units across 10 LGAs of the state.

