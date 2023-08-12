Today’s Headlines: Nigerian Embassy In Niger Safe; Protesters Tried To Gain Access But Were Repelled —Ambassador, DHQ Dismisses Coup Request, Says Military Better Under Democracy

Nigerian Embassy In Niger Safe; Protesters Tried To Gain Access But Were Repelled —Ambassador

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The Nigerian embassy in Niger Republic has denied that it was attacked and burnt by angry protesters in Niamey, Niger over the political crisis in the country.

A statement signed by Liti Auwalu, for the Nigerian Ambassador to Niger Republic said on Saturday said protesters attempted to access the embassy but they were repelled by Nigerien military and police.

This comes after viral images and videos on social media were circulated with claims that the Nigerian Embassy in Niamey was set ablaze.

There is tension in Niger following the July 26 coup d’etat that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and threats by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore the constitutionally recognised government by force if needed.

(Photos Credits: Google)

DHQ Dismisses Coup Request, Says Military Better Under Democracy

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The military high command has frowned on comments requesting the Armed Forces to interfere in the democratic process of the country.

Recent allegations of poor welfare among troops across the services had prompted the comment online.

However, the Defence Headquarters in a statement on Friday night by the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau described the request as wicked and unpatriotic.

It partly read, “The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing it’s constitutional responsibilities.”

Nigerian Tweeps Demand Buhari, Emefiele’s Imprisonment For Reportedly Using Foreign Reserve As Collateral For Loans

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

Nigerians on X, formerly known as Twitter have called for the immediate prosecution and imprisonment of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele for allegedly using the country’s foreign reserve as collateral for loans.

SaharaReporters on Friday reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria said it owed some foreign banks and two US-based companies, The Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co. a sum of $13.8 billion, equating to about N10.6 trillion.

CBN made this known in its audited financial statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday its website.

According to the statement, the apex bank owes JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs a combined $7.5 billion as of the financial year ended December 2022.

It added that the bank owes Goldman Sachs $500 million and JP Morgan $7 billion in securities lending.

Nigeria fighting ‘wars’ within, fresh one not needed — Pastor Adeboye

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said Nigeria does not need a fresh war as it is already battling wars within its borders.

Adeboye said this during the RCCG Holy Ghost Service of the 71st Annual Convention tagged ‘Beyond Expectations’ at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

“We are still fighting wars against hunger, we are fighting some serious wars, and sure we don’t want more wars.

“We want to win the ones we are fighting and we don’t want fresh ones; whether within or without our borders,” Adeboye said.

He explained that he witnessed the Nigerian Civil War between the Nigerian and Biafran sides from July 1967 to January 1970, adding that with what he saw he would rather choose peace over war any day, anytime.

