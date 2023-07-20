Today’s Headlines; Nigerian Author, Prof Kole Omotoso Dies In South Africa; Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Writes Apology Letter To JAMB Over Manipulation Of UTME Results

Nigerian Author, Prof Kole Omotoso Dies In South Africa

A Nigerian author and professor, Kole Omotoso, has passed on.

Omotoso died at the age of 80 in South Africa where he had been sick for a while, a family source told Premium Times.

Omotoso’s family is set to release a statement announcing his death later on Wednesday.

( Source: Sahara Reporter)

He was a novelist, playwright, and critic who wrote from a Yoruba perspective and coupled the folklore he learned as a child with his adult studies in Arabic and English.

His major themes included interracial marriage, comic aspects of the Biafran -Nigerian conflict, and the human condition – as exemplified in friendship between the Yoruba and the Igbo and in relationships between children and parents.

(Photos Credit: Google)

Anambra Schoolgirl, Mmesoma Writes Apology Letter To JAMB Over Manipulation Of UTME Results

Mmesoma Ejikeme, embattled Anambra State schoolgirl, has formally apologised to the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) over her manipulation of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from 249 to 362 total aggregate score in the examination.

The 19-year-old 2023 UTME candidate made a formal apology to the examination body for her action in an apology letter she read before an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee to probe the matter.

( Source: Sahara Reporter)

During the hearing of the Reps Ad-hoc committee headed by Sada Soli, Mmesoma pleaded for leniency as she promised such would not happen again.

She claimed that she had never been involved in examination malpractice all her life.

Present at the hearing is the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede.

CJN Didn’t Speak To Anyone On Election Petition Cases – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has assured that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will not interfere in the ongoing cases before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

The apex Court, through its Director of Press and Information, Dr Akande Festus, said contrary to report in the social media, the CJN did not speak to anyone on the cases in PEPC.

( Source: Leadership )

He said, “In view of the rumour currently circulating in the social media space that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola had a telephone conversation with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) with a view to pressurizing the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the likely judgment to give, it is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone. Nigerians have been following the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with admirable enthusiasm.

Bridge Linking Kwara Varsity To State Capital City Collapses

The culvert at the Shao-Malete intersection on the road leading to the permanent campus of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete in Kwara State has collapsed.

The culvert on the ever -busy Shao-Malete Road collapsed on Tuesday following heavy downpour.

( Source: Leadership )

However, the management of KWASU has swung into action to ensure there is movement to and from the university.

The Registrar of the University, Dr Kikelomo Salle, gave the update in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transport inspected this failed portion of the road immediately after the management of the University reported the development.

