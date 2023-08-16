Today’s Headlines: Nigerian Army Vows Aggressive Military Operation Against Terrorists In Zamfara; Wike Visits Ganduje Amid Defection Rumour

Nigerian Army Vows Aggressive Military tion Against Terrorists

The Zamfara State Government and Nigerian Army have discussed plans aimed at putting an end to the activities of terrorists in the state.

Following the meeting, the army said there would be “an aggressive military operation” in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the state governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris during a visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja to the governor during an official tour of the Northwest region.

Wike Visits Ganduje

Former governor of Rivers State and a Minister designate, Nyesom Wike, visited the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Wike, who worked against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election, has repeatedly denied plotting to join the ruling party.

Court Restrains DSS From Arresting Emefiele’s Siblings

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has restrained the Department of State Services (DSS) from arresting two siblings of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice E. Okpe, who is the court’s vacation judge, issued the restraining orders in two rulings on separate ex-parte motions filed by the suspended CBN governor’s siblings – George Emefiele and Okanta Emefiele.

Tinubu Inherited A Terrible Economy From Buhari- Oshiomole

The senator representing the Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, said President Bola Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation from the past administration.

The former All Progressives Congress Chairman also noted that some of the decisions taken by President Tinubu’s administration were the first steps towards revamping the economy.

Speaking during an interview with journalists shortly after his meeting with the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, Oshiomole said.

