Today’s Headlines: Nigeria’ll see prosperity under Tinubu–Oba Alao; Tinubu meets Oba of Benin in Aso Rock

Nigeria’ ll see prosperity under Tinubu – Olugbon of Orile-Igbo

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, Friday urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying that despite the initial pain, they will at the end of the day see prosperity.

The natural ruler, who gave the advice while speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the government means business and determined to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to them.

Oba Alao, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, noted that the current biting condition is the natural pain that precedes the deserved gain for all citizens, adding that he was confident of good times ahead.

He said that he had fruitful and promising discussions with the President, just as he prayed God to sustain and help the administration achieve its programme for the country.

According to him, “We paid a courtesy visit to the President to wish him well, a successful tenure and also we’ve been able to discuss some national issues that will bring prosperity to all Nigerians. All I will say is let all Nigerians be patient with him. He has kicked started on a very positive direction and there’s no way you’ll have gains without pain.

“We’ll have the immediate pain, but we’ll have the long term gain. Nigerians will enjoy prosperity at the end of the day, this government means business and the business is to serve the people, to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

Tinubu meets Oba of Benin in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu today (Friday) received in audience, His Royal Majesty, Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and his delegation at the State House, Abuja.

The Oba of Benin is meeting with Tinubu for the first time after his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on May 29th.

DSS Not Wrong Detaining Emefiele -Galadanchi

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has cautioned “vested interests” against destabilizing the Nigerian State by stoking the embers of discord.

National Coordinator of CAGG, Mallam Nazir Galadanchi, said this Friday in Abuja at the end of a meeting of the forum on state of the nation.

He faulted those berating the Department of State Service (DSS) for keeping the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in custody since June 10.

He said that those bent on destabilising the nation were using the scenario to provoke crisis and should not be allowed to achieved their “negative objectives”, including undermining the professionalism of the DSS.

Sit-At-Home: We Lose Over N10bn Every Monday – Gov Mbah

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, says the sit-at-home enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East is causing the state to lose over N10 billion every Monday.

The governor made this disclosure on Thursday in Enugu at a meeting with the Presidents-General (PGs) of all the autonomous communities in the state.

He said the financial loss is recorded due to economic activities that are prevented from happening every Monday due to the illegal sit-at-home order.

“It’s important for us to understand the connection between poverty and this so-called sit-at-home. Each Monday that we sit at home, we lose over N10bn naira from the economic activity that ought to have happened here in our state,” Mbah said.

