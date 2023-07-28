Today’s Headlines: Nigeria’ll Be Better Under Tinubu, Says APC Chieftain Akanle; I’m Worried Over Safety Of Niger Pres–Buhari

Nigeria’ll Be Better Under Tinubu, Says APC Chieftain Akanle

Photo credit: Leadership

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Williams Toyin Akanle, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as he expressed optimism that Nigeria will be better under the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite the removal of the fuel subsidy that has caused untold hardship.

Dr. Akanle stated that things must not continue the way it had been as Nigeria needed a courageous and fearless leader like President Tinubu to bring the needed change that will move the country to enble height.

Akanle was speaking to journalists in his country home of Makutu-Isanlu in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State on the sidelines of the 20th Memorial Thanksgiving Service of his mother, Late Mama Janet Akanle.

He enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the President as he will correct the wrong doings of the past administrations even as he lauded President Tinubu for the bold steps taken so far.

He said, “I give President Ahmed Tinubu kudos for taking this bold step, he said let’s face fuel subsidy once and for all and you can see the fallouts. See our neighbouring countries, I saw one border post with more than seven million jerrycans because they have made it a market for trading on Nigeria’s fuel to their own side of the border.”

He added, “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. I believe that things are getting better because there’s direction. Before we didn’t have direction, we were floating. We did not know who was in charge for eight years. But immediately President Tinubu assumed office, you already know that there’s a new Sheriff in town.”

Photo credit || Google

Buhari: I’m Worried Over Safety Of Ousted Niger President

Photo credit: Daily Trust

Former President Muhammmadu Buhari has expressed concern about the Republic of Niger and President Mohammed Bazoum and his family after the military coup in the country.

Buhari, in a statement on Friday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, expressed hope that the “unwanted situation” would be reversed and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family were ensured.

He said it was heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was already dealing effectively with the matter.

He said: “As to be expected, I, just like millions of other Nigerians, am shocked by the latest turn of events in Niger Republic, our neighbor to the North.

“Concerns have been raised about the fate of democracy as a system of government in the country and in the wider subregion, and equally so, about the safety of President Mohammed Bazoum and his family.

“I and my family are as much concerned about these as is everyone else. It is heartening to note that the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already dealing effectively with the matter and our hope and prayers are that the unwanted situation will be completely reversed and the safety and wellbeing of President Bazoum and his family are ensured,” the former President said.

I’ll work with Tinubu to ensure all promises made are kept – Dave Umahi

Photo credit: Vanguard

Former governor and senator representing Ebonyi South Senator, Dave Umahi said he will work with President Bola Tinubu to ensure that all promises made are kept.

Umahi stated this while addressing journalists after he was received by Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state in Abakaliki on Thursday.

He said, “I will work with the president to ensure that all promises he made are kept.

“I cannot determine the particular ministry to head but I will justify the Ebonyi character of resourcefulness and exceptionality,” he added.

Meanwhile, Umahi said Tinubu was solely responsible for his nomination as a minister from his state.

Umahi promised to work assiduously in justifying the confidence reposed in him, adding that he had no inkling on the ministry to superintendent.

The former governor said he owed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for “fulfiling his promise during the trying period.”

He said, “My governor (Nwifuru) should be happy because he wished for it.”

Peter Obi disowns image with Simon Ekpa

Photo credit: Daily Post

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has denied taking a picture with self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

Obi issued the denial in response to a viral ‘photoshopped image with Ekpa’.

Speaking through the Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, Obi said those determined to cast his image in bad light were behind the photoshopped image.

A statement by Onifade said: “Obi-Datti Media office notes that the scenario is exactly what played out in the photoshopped picture of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi supposedly standing with the Finland-based irritant Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa all in a desperate move to drag Obi’s name into disrepute by linking him with the ugly story that Ekpa has become in Nigeria.

“For clarity, the picture was taken by Obi standing with an admirer on a Virgin Flight on Friday, July 21, 2023.

“In trying to authenticate their filthy and disgustingly dirty act, they inserted the picture of Aisha Yusuf behind them.”

avage (

)