Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Won’t Go To War In Niger — Northern Elders; No Petrol Price Hike — Tinubu Pomises Nigerians

Nigeria Won’t Go To War In Niger, Say Northern Elders

Photo credit: Leadership

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), after taking cursory look at the development in Nigeria and the Niger Republic following the coup that sacked President Mohammed Bazoum has recommended that the safety of President Bazoum, his family and restoration of the constitutional order must remain non-negotiable priorities, even as it insisted that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should count Nigeria out of any military action in Niger.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, where he read a press statement on events regarding Niger Republic, the convener of Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi said the military leaders in Niger must accord due cognizance and respect for the position of ECOWAS, whose fundamental principles and goals Niger Republic submitted to, adding that active negotiations regarding President Bazoum and the plans of the military leadership in Niger should commence immediately.

He said Nigeria is uniquely placed to engage the leadership of Niger Republic to accept these with the minimum of delay, adding that President Bola Tinubu is chairman of ECOWAS and leader of Nigerians and that he should explore ways of balancing these responsibilities without doing any injury to the position of Nigeria and Nigerians on Niger Republic and the unity of the ECOWAS.

The former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaira, said Nigeria should remove all sanctions and other measures intended to force the government and people of Niger into acquiescence, saying this will make negotiations led by Nigeria, using all assets that both countries value, easier to conduct.

He noted the apology offered by the military leaders in Niger to our president over the manner his envoys, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto were received and advises that this should be treated as a sign of the respect and esteem with which Nigeria and President Tinubu are held by the putschists, which should not be wasted.

“We have also noted the other delegations of Mr. President who were well received. The signs that Nigeria can be a major facilitator in triggering potentially useful negotiations are good, and we advise that these positive indicators should be built upon. Negative sanctions are affecting the morale and welfare of citizens of both countries and they will detract from the existing positive disposition towards Nigeria’s position,” he said.

Photo credit || Google

No Petrol Price Hike, Tinubu Promises Nigerians

Photo credit: Arise

Addressing the fuel supply and demand situation in Nigeria, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is assuring citizens that there would be no increase in the pump price of petrol, highlighting his commitment to maintaining competitiveness in the petroleum industry.

In a briefing with State House correspondents on Monday, presidential spokesman,Ajuri Ngelale said the President is urging all stakeholders to remain calm and avoid premature conclusions following recent threats from the organized labor movement.

Acknowledging shortcomings within the midstream and downstream sectors, President Tinubu affirmed the continuation of the deregulation policy, asserting Nigeria’s pump prices as the most cost-effective among its West African neighbours.

The President called for patience as the nation navigates challenges and vowed to remain transparent about the issues, including foreign exchange illiquidity due to past mismanagement of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

‘We salute their sacrifice’ — Tinubu mourns officers killed in Niger state helicopter crash

Photo credit: The Cable

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officers who died in the helicopter crash in Niger state on Monday.

TheCable reported how the NAF’s MI-171 helicopter crashed while on a casualty evacuation mission at about 1 pm near Chukuba village in Shiroro LGA of the state.

In a statement, Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson of NAF, said the crew and passengers of the ill-fated helicopter had been hospitalised.

It was not immediately clear if those involved in the crash later died.

However, Tinubu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the news of the helicopter crash and the loss of officers brought him immense sadness.

The president said Nigerians will forever remember the officers as national heroes.

“These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission. In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price,” Tinubu said.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country.

“They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.

“We salute their sacrifice, devotion and loyalty to our dear nation – the nation they loved and served to the end.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the chief of defence staff, the chief of air staff, the chief of army staff, the chief of naval staff, and the entire armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“May God grant them eternal rest.”

Dino Melaye pledges justice for sacked Kogi workers

Photo credit: Punch papers

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, has promised to review cases of sacked workers in the state in the past seven years if elected as governor.

Melaye made the promise in Lokoja on Tuesday when some of the affected workers visited him.

“When, by the grace of God, your will and the will of all our people, I am elected and sworn into office as your governor, I will revisit your cases and ensure that you get justice,” Melaye told the representatives of the sacked workers.

avage (

)