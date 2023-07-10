Today’s Headlines: Nigeria witnessed worst phase of corruption under Buhari, OBJ Holds Thanksgiving, Osinbajo Holds Thanksgiving Service In Hometown

Nigeria witnessed worst phase of corruption under Buhari – Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has said that Nigeria witnessed the worst phase of corruption during the last administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kukah stated this while delivering a keynote speech at the 60th call to bar anniversary celebration of legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

The cleric noted that corruption did not start under Buhari, but that his administration amplified it morally and financially.

He said, “We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms,” he said.

Osinbajo Holds Thanksgiving Service In Hometown

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has described former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as a detribalised Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the development of the country.

Obaseki was speaking at Special Thanksgiving Service in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, South-West Nigeria where eminent personalities gathered to celebrate the feats and achievements of the immediate past Vice President after his eight years in office.

Governor Obaseki lauded the transformation drive of Professor Osinbajo, describing him as a worthy Nigerian who sought to improve the lives of the citizenry through the implementation of impactful policies and programmes.

Governors of Bayelsa, Douye Diri and Ogun, Dapo Abiodun at the Service were full of accolades as they noted the contributions of Osinbajo to the development of the country.

The former Vice President who was thankful for the honour done to him encouraged the younger generation to aim for the best always in any positive venture they engaged in.

Other dignitaries like the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola commended his leadership qualities and wished him well in his future endeavours.

3 Almajirai Burnt To Death In Adamawa

Three almajirai at the Sabon Pegi Sangaya area of Shagari Ward in Yola South LGA of Adamawa State have been burnt to death after fire was ignited from a mosquito repellant on Friday night.

Malam Abubakar Usman, owner of the Sangaya school where the victims were studying, confirmed to our correspondent that the three died due to fire which was kindled from a mosquito repellant.

He explained that the victims, Ismaila Muhammadu (12) and Yusuf Abubakar (13) died instantly, while 17-year-old Mustapha Ahmadu died on Saturday morning at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital (MAUTH), Yola.

He said, “It was around 11pm when we had already gone to bed and one of the kids came crying. We rushed to see that one of the huts was on fire and we decided to put out the fire; that was when we saw two dead almajirai in the burnt hut.”

APC Shifts Caucus, NEC Meetings To Honour Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Sunday night shifted the long-awaited meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday by one week.

A statement issued in Abuja by the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, said both meetings will now hold on July 18 and 19 respectively.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively,” the notice said.

Continuing, Omisore announced that the change in date was honour President Bola Tinubu following his emergence as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday afternoon in Bissau, capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The ECOWAS chairmanship is a position held by one of the heads of state or government of the member countries, chosen on a rotating basis for one year.

