Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Witnessed Worst Phase Of Corruption Under Buhari – Kukah; Gov Zulum Bans Metal Scavenging In Borno

Nigeria Witnessed Worst Phase Of Corruption Under Buhari – Kukah

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has said that Nigeria witnessed the worst phase of corruption during the last administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kukah stated this while delivering a keynote speech at the 60th call to bar anniversary celebration of legal icon, Aare Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti on Monday.

The cleric noted that corruption did not start under Buhari, but that his administration amplified it morally and financially.

He said, “We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms”.

Gov Zulum Bans Metal Scavenging In Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum announced on Monday a total ban on metal scavenging in Borno State with immediate effect.

The governor declared that an executive order would subsequently be issued to that effect.

Zulum announced sighting some metals vandalised by scavengers from government structures during a visit to the Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Gov Bago Retires All Political Appointees In Niger

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has terminated the appointments of all political officeholders appointed before May 29, 2023.

Governor Bago said in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, on Monday that the dissolution and termination of the appointments are effective immediately.

According to the statement, the governor also dissolves all statutory commissions, boards, and parastatals in the state.

The SSG further urged affected entities to comply immediately with the directive.

The statement acknowledged their positive contributions to the development of the State and the affairs of their office and directed those affected by the dissolution to hand over all government property in their possession, including official vehicles, to the most senior directors in their respective organisations.

The governor wished the members of the dissolved commissions, boards, parastatals, and political appointees the best of luck in their future endeavours.

Court Stops Prosecution Of Suspended Adamawa REC

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from prosecuting the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, over his declaration of Aisha Dahiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as governor in the March 18 poll.

Justice Donatus Okorowo made the order after Mr Michael Aondoaka, SAN, counsel to Dahiru, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect.

In the ex-parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023, the APC candidate in the poll, sued INEC, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and another as respondents.

Aondoaka while moving the motion on Monday, argued that until the election petition tribunal decides the fate of his client following Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022, the prosecution of Yunusa-Ari cannot be said to be valid.

