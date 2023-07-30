Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Will Work Again Under Tinubu – VP Shettima; Kumuyi Charges Youth To Be Resilient, Discipline

Nigeria will Work Again Under Tinubu, Says Shettima

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised Nigerians, especially those living in Russia, that the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration will work again.He gave the pledge late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

“I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the vice president said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take-off of any nation. I can bet you; I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

“Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss, and principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

“We have begun the discussion, and we will see to it that these two companies take off, we have no option than to bring them to reality,” Shettima emphasised.Commenting on the prospects for Nigeria’s transformation, the vice president said the Tinubu administration would harness the vast human and material resources to put the country on the path of sustainable development and growth.

Kumuyi Charges Youth To Be Resilient, Disciplined

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of Deeper Chris­tian Life Ministry, has charged youth to be resilient and imbibe and practice all-round discipline to achieve their dreams and goals in life.

Kumuyi gave the charge on Saturday in Oke Owode, Ogbo­mosho, Oyo State, while deliv­ering his message at the Impact Academy Programme, entitled, ‘Believing Beyond Limitations of Natural Youth’, with sub-di­visions of the message into three points namely, The Boundaries of Limitations for the Natural Youth; The Breaking of Lim­itations for the Newborn Youth; and the Breakthrough Beyond Limitations as Noble Youth.

Photo Credit: Google

The Impact Academy Pro­gramme, had in attendance thou­sands of young people from the secondary school, tertiary insti­tutions, and young professionals, including those who hooked up to the programme from across Africa, Europe, Asia, America, Oceania and Australia the various social media platforms.

The international evange­list urged them to have strong resolve together with resilience to succeed in life, while point­ing them to one of the texts he read, Mark 9:23, which says “….if thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth…” including their aspirations and where they target to be in the future.

Cynicism Greets Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – Keen observers of the Presidency have raised fears that the ministerial nominees recently submitted to the Sen­ate by the Presidency, contrary to expectation, may not have represented the nation’s best brains after all.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu a few days ago submitted a 28-man ministerial list to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The list, which is short of the 36 constitutionally required for the government to have a full-fledged cabinet, is said to be the first installment for him to meet the 60 days constitutional re­quirement for a president to sub­mit such a list after inauguration.

The requirement is to guard against what happened during the first term of President Mu­hammadu Buhari when he op­erated for six months without ministers.

In his reaction, Ambassa­dor Dr. Kalu Ofon Emmanuel, the Lagos State Chapter Presi­dent, the International Human Rights Protection Service, Flor­ida, USA, stated: “From my own personal point of view, President Tinubu has made his choice of ministerial list and submitted it to the Nation­al Assembly. The list is okay by him, but not acceptable by Nigerians.

“Watch out, there is nothing substantial the National As­sembly can do about it because most of them are his boys.

“Take it or leave it, 95 percent of them will be approved. Most of them are known by their re­cords of evil perpetrations and should be very ashamed of themselves.

“The rights and privileges of innocent Nigerians were raped, denied, killed, deprived, extorted with gross inhumane treatment when they were gov­ernors.

Obaseki Immortalizes Late Senator Franca Afegbua

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

BENIN – The Edo State governor, Mr. God­win Obaseki, has immortalized the late Senator Franca Afegbua, Nigeria’s first elected female Sen­ator, naming the Ogiriga-Afokpel­la-Okugbe Road after the Senator who represented Bendel North Senatorial District of Old Bendel State.

The Ogiriga-Afokpella-Okug­be Road, which is 14km long, is the longest road in Okpella, Etsa­ko East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Obaseki, at the service of songs held in honour of late Sen. Afegbua in Benin City, celebrat­ed the life and legacies of the late Senator, describing her as an Am­azon and a worthy ambassador of the state.

Crownprincess (

)