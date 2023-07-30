Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Will Work Again Under Tinubu – Kashim Shettima; PDP Crisis: Atiku’s Camp Poised For Showdown

Nigeria Will Work Again Under Tinubu_ Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised Nigerians, especially those living in Russia, that the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration will work again.He gave the pledge late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the vice president said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take-off of any nation. I can bet you; I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss, and principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

PDP Crisis: Atiku’s Camp Poised For Showdown

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday mobilised his loyalists in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a strategic meeting ahead of tomorrow’s deliberation by the party’s key holders on the future of the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike in the PDP.

Acting National Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Umar Ililya Damagum, who summoned tomorrow’s meeting, was absent at yesterday’s talks held at the Maitama, Abuja residence of a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi.

Also absent at the meeting were Wike’s allies — Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Rivers State Governor Similaye Fubara(Rivers) as well as Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, a protégé of Wike’s friend, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Yesterday’s talks came amidst reports that Atiku’s loyalists were moving against Damagum over their suspicion that he is working for Wike.

Wike and his colleagues in the G-5 have been locked in a running battle with the PDP after the party decided to go into the last elections with its then National Chairman, Dr.Iyorchia Ayu and presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku both from the North.

Obasanjo’s Powder keg

After itching for weeks to rekindle his long-standing animus against President Bola Tinubu, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo finally got his chance in a keynote address he delivered last Monday in Abuja at the public presentation of a book entitled “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa”, written by a former Industry, Trade and Investment minister, Olusegun Aganga. Though he tried to hide his displeasure under a plethora of development theories and affected patriotism, his anger was still obvious enough. And so, too, was his eternal self-righteousness, bits and joules of which erupted in every other paragraph. It is unlikely he thought his audience dim-witted enough not to know who he tried to scald in his address. No, he knows; and for good measure he conveyed much of his sarcasms and disdain for the incompetence of his successors in uproarious hyperbole.

Ignore his sweeping warning that Nigeria was ‘sitting dangerously’ on a powder keg (or his keg of gunpowder), and don’t fret over psychoanalysing him, for no book was ever more open or plain to a college student than when he lets go at his enemies or betters. Instead, limit your reading of his address to the mere and trite postulations he gives about the Nigerian condition, a condition he spent eight years of his presidency either avoiding, evading, or redefining.

DSS Drills Kogi Gov Candidate

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services to answer questions regarding a petition against him by some members of the opposition.

A statement issued on Saturday in Lokoja by the Commissioner for information, Kingsley Fanwo, indicated that Ododo was invited by the DSS and as a law abiding citizen aspiring to lead the state, he honoured the invitation.

“The allegations contained in the petition are frivolous and unfounded, but it was incumbent on the APC Governorship Candidate to respect a constituted authority such as the DSS”.

“Ododo was drilled by a team of tives at the DSS for hours and he gave convincing explanations to the interrogators”. He added.

According to him, ”We commend the professionalism of the DSS and pledge our cooperation to whatever measures taken or that would be taken to ensure a peaceful Kogi and a peaceful poll in November 2023.

We assure supporters of the APC GOVERNORSHIP candidate that he has since left the DSS Office to continue his consultations with Kogites ahead of the Guber poll.

Our commitment to peace and tranquility is iron cast. Every Kogite and every supporter of Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo should endeavour to be peaceful in all their activities towards the election,” Fanwo said

