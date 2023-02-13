Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Will Be Debt-free Under My Presidency – Kwankwaso, Obi’s ‘Obidient’ Now Seeing Importance Of Structure – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria Will Be Debt-free Under My Presidency – Kwankwaso

Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate, claims that if he is elected, Nigeria will be debt-free and that education will improve. When Kwankwaso participated in the presidential debates hosted by the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) and the Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) in Abuja, he made this statement. He claimed that because oil subsidies did not help the average person, they would likewise be eliminated.

Obi’s ‘Obidient’ Now Seeing Importance Of Structure – Dele Momodu

According to Dele Momodu, director of strategic communications for the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign council, supporters of Labour Party nominee Peter Obi are now understanding the value of the (political) structure. Momodu also predicted that wherever Obi places first in the polls, Atiku will place second. Atiku would split votes with competitors in the LP and Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in their strongholds.

Elections Won’t Hold In 240 PUs, As Parties Kick Against Postponement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that elections will not take place in 240 polling places distributed across 28 states as a result of the surge of insecurity in several areas of the country. The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Monday during a meeting with the heads of political parties. According to him, there are 240 polling locations across 28 states and the FCT where there are no registered voters.In the states, excluding Taraba and Imo state, which have 34 and 38 voting units respectively, they range from one to twelve. Due to security concerns, neither a new registrant nor a voter during the most recent CVR expressed interest in transferring to those polling places. This implies that there wouldn’t be any elections in these polling units.

Coup Scare: Atiku Commends DSS For Inviting Fani-Kayode

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s nominee for president, applauded the Department of State Services for probing Femi Fani-Kayode, the director of special projects and new media for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council. Fani-Kayode had to be invited by DSS agents to defend his claims and suggestions that Atiku and senior generals were plotting a coup.

NYCN Petitions Senate Over Appointment Of Aliyu Kankia As CCB Commissioner

The Senate has been petitioned by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on the scheduled screening of Murtala Aliyu Kankia, the North West Representative for Katsina State’s Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), which was sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari. The NYCN has asked the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to halt the screening and subsequent confirmation of the nominee in the petition dated February 10, 2023, addressed to Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP, Ondo Central. This is because the President’s submission of the nominee’s name to the Senate violated the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Public Service.

