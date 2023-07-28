Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Will Be Better Under Tinubu_Akanle, Embrace Digital Skills – Obasanjo

Nigeria ‘ll Be Better Under Tinubu, Says APC Chieftain Akanle

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Williams Toyin Akanle, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as he expressed optimism that Nigeria will be better under the administration of President Bola Tinubu despite the removal of the fuel subsidy that has caused untold hardship.

Dr. Akanle stated that things must not continue the way it had been as Nigeria needed a courageous and fearless leader like President Tinubu to bring the needed change that will move the country to enble height.

Akanle was speaking to journalists in his country home of Makutu-Isanlu in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State on the sidelines of the 20th Memorial Thanksgiving Service of his mother, Late Mama Janet Akanle.

He enjoined Nigerians to be patient with the President as he will correct the wrong doings of the past administrations even as he lauded President Tinubu for the bold steps taken so far.

He said, “I give President Ahmed Tinubu kudos for taking this bold step, he said let’s face fuel subsidy once and for all and you can see the fallouts. See our neighbouring countries, I saw one border post with more than seven million jerrycans because they have made it a market for trading on Nigeria’s fuel to their own side of the border.”

Embrace Digital Skills, Obasanjo Tells Youths

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerian youths to ensure that they are digitally inclined and acquire other skills required to excel in the 21st century.He also urged them to make good use of the Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is the in thing in the technology world.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State while addressing participants of the video editing training organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), in partnership with EditSpace Africa.

Obasanjo said in the next 20 or 25 years many office spaces would probably be converted into hotels or things because “Many workers may be working from the comfort of their houses.”

Photo credit || Google

WAEC denies involvement in perverting justice

Source: Punch papers

The West Africa Examination Council has said it is not in any way perverting the course of justice of any highly placed persons whose electoral victories in the last national elections are being challenged in court by their opponents.

A statement signed by WAEC and made available to The PUNCH on Thursday said it would have ignored all the baseless, mischievous, and malicious allegations, but it decided to do some clarifications and enlightenment for the benefit of the Nigerian public and for the sake of assessment and education, generally, in Nigeria.

It read, “These reports even alleged that “top WAEC Directors at the Yaba office received huge sums of money in several tranches to conceal and doctor information on WAEC records concerning some defendants.”

“The reports went on to say that WAEC has been complicit in denying all litigants access to examination records in proof of their cases in court.” The reports also bogusly claimed that an investigative agency had gone to Ghana and completed investigations while efforts to do so in Nigeria were blocked by some WAEC officials.”

It explained that the mandate of WAEC was to conduct examinations and award certificates to deserving candidates, saying it was a-political and could never be involved in any political persuasion.

“It is a no-respecter of positions or personalities. Anybody that sits or sat WAEC examinations is simply referred to as ‘candidate’.

Two Killed As NDLEA Officers Raid Lagos Community

Photo credit: Channels Television

Two persons have been allegedly been killed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Idi-Oro Area of Mushin in Lagos State.

A reliable source told Channels Television that operative of the agency, in a commando style storm Idi Oro area on Wednesday night with intention to raid the drug den in the community.

The source said that the operation, which lasted hours, left the officers shooting sporadically in a bid to achieve their objective of nipping their target.

The NDLEA officers later left the community with bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp.

The source said while the NDLEA officers were challenged by some boys in the area, stray bullets from the operatives of the anti-narcotics agency hit at least two persons in the community while some were said to be injured.

A source within the agency confirmed to our correspondent that over 250 wraps of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, three suspects and a vehicle suspected to be of a drug kingpin were intercepted at the scene.

Efforts to get the comments of NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, proved abortive as calls to his line were unanswered.

Venomnews (

)