Nigeria too big to be led by a neophyte, says Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says Nigeria is too big to be administered by a neophyte.

Speaking when members of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) paid him a congratulatory visit at the national secretariat in Abuja, he maintained that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the wherewithal to administer the country.

Ganduje who did not mention the names of inexperienced presidential candidates of opposition political parties that jostled for the exalted seat of the presidency in the recently held general elections, referred to Tinubu’s antecedents as Lagos state governor to buttress his assertions.

The term governor of Kano State assured that the President Tinubu led administration would live up to the expectations of supporters of the APC in repositioning the country to achieve greatness.

Ganduje, who applauded SWAGA over the role they played in drumming up support for Tinubu, remarked that he did not regret his support for Tinubu long before the runoff to the APC presidential election in 2022.

“Just like SWAGA, some of us started it in the heart. I believed that our principal is the right man we have been yearning for to mount the leadership of the country. He has succeeded in doing that before now.

“You have to assess people from where they are coming from, you have to look at their C.V, their disposition towards leadership, and not just support people from the blues.

“Nigeria is too big for that. Asiwaju is a man of institutions, and a man known for developing institutions. That is why we have sustainability in Lagos State. Lagos State is sustainable not because he was governor for 20 years but because he laid the foundation for sustainability.

“Lagos today is one of the greatest states in Nigeria and Africa. We supported him because we want a mirror image of that kind of sustainability for Nigeria. Asiwaju is equal to the task.

“He will reform the system, the economy, the institutions and address all the social economic issues to take Nigeria to the next level. We believe he would make a big mark of change in Nigeria.”

Sen Dayo Adeyeye, who heads a team of top notchers of SWAGA, described Ganduje as an uncommon loyalist of President Tinubu who would surely reposition the party to achieve greatness.

The group, drawn from all fields of human endeavour, pledged to support Ganduje and the Tinubu-led administration to delivering his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Tinubu, Gowon, Danjuma, Obi, others storm Clark’s book launch

President Bola Tinubu is leading other prominent political and traditional rulers in attending the public presentation of “Brutally Frank,” an autobiography of elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark, at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

The president, who is the special guest of honour, is being represented by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The occasion being chaired by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, also attracts other personalities, including Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, who is the chief launcher; Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi; wife of the late former Head of State, Maryam Abacha; and traditional rulers including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero; and Attah Igala, tá Matthew Opaluwa, among others along the governors present at the occasion, are Edo, Delta, Bauchi, and Plateau.

In his address, Gowon, under whose administration Chief Clark served as the Federal Commissioner for Information and Foreign Affairs, said even though the foremost South Korean leader was a person of strong character, he put forward his views respectfully.

He said Clark, who is the only surviving member of his government, helped explainenhancernment and enhancing national unity.

Gowon said, “I can assure you, I’ve never had any difficulty or argument with him. It was most amicable and respectfully given.

However, considering his strong personality, there were of course times that he would vehemently disagree with his colleagues, commissioners, and military officers and work hard to convince them of why his position was better than theirs.

Court strikes out firearm charge against Emefiele

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday struck out the firearm charges against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck out the charge for want of diligent prosecution, following the withdrawal application made by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar. At the last adjourned date, the DPP made an oral application to the court to withdraw the charge against Emefiele.

He stated that the application was informed by imaging facts and for circumstances that need further investigations and urged the court to grant the application.

﻿Customs intercepts 299 cartons of codeine syrup on Lagos-Ibadan road

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted 299 cartons of codeine syrup concealed in a DAF truck that was stopped along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Acting Controller-General of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the interception was a demonstration of the service’s commitment to curb the menace of drug trafficking.

He said the truck was intercepted near Ijebu-Ode Junction, last week but officers attached to the Federal ting Unit, FOU, Zone A, who acted on credible intelligence.

The misuse and illicit distribution of codeine-containing medications have given rise to grave security and public health concerns, contributing to a surge in addiction, adverse health effects, and societal challenges.

