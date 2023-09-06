Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Still A State, Not Nation Yet – GEJ; UNILAG Students Protest Fee Hike Today

Nigeria Still A State, Not Nation Yet_Jonathan

Photo Credit:ThisDaylives

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, said Nigeria was not yet a nation, but a state since it was governed by set rules in the constitution.

In the same manner, a former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, said since liberal democracy was gradually falling in Africa, proportional democracy should be given a chance as the predisposition to winner takes all was not good for the system.

At the same time, a former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili said democracy has not failed Africa but corrupt leaders has failed in governance.

All of them spoke at “a national dialogue on how to make Nigeria work in honour Prof. Udenta O Udenta at 60 and the presentation of his 21 Books”

Jonathan said the 1914 amalgamation did not unite north and south but merely an economic process, saying, “I am not blaming our forefathers but it failed to integrate us into a proper nation, we operated as individual interest and so on.

UNILAG Students Protest Fee Hike Today

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Lagos State Police Command has urged the National Association of Nigerian Students to inform the command of its protest plans slated for today, September 6, 2023, at the University of Lagos.

NANS had warned the Department of State Services not to prevent students from exercising their rights to protest, saying it is a universally recognised human right.

The National Public Relations Officer of the union, Giwa Temitope, had said that the statement made by DSS on Monday that some politicians were mobilising student leaders for violent protest against the Federal Government over socioeconomic matters was propaganda, adding that the protest would go on as planned.

Last week, a group, Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike, revealed that it would protest against the fee hike at the University of Lagos on September 6, 2023.

One of the leaders of the group, Femi Adeyeye, told The PUNCH on Tuesday that the protests would go on planned. “We’re all set, students are ready,” Adeyeye said.

Backing the move, the NANS PRO, in a statement sent to our correspondent on Tuesday, said the student body would be storming UNILAG for the protest, urging the DSS not to infringe on the rights of students.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu will reset Nigeria, APC assures Citizens

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged all Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to enable it deliver on its laudable policies and programmes.

The party assured them that the current administration would reset the social, economic, security and material conditions of the country.

APC said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, to mark the 100 days in office of President Tinubu.

The statement reads: “On this incipient milestone of 100 days in office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the APC commends Nigerians for their highly-valued partnership and support as the President implements bold measures to reset the country’s economy for sustainable growth and beneficial development.

5 Judges Decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s Fate Today

Photo Credit:Leadership

The Presidential Election Petitions Court will today deliver judgements on the petitions brought before it by Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP) and its standard bearer, Peter Obi, as well as the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP came second in the election, with Obi of the LP coming third.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja hosting the election tribunal said on Monday that the judgments will be televised live by interested television stations for the public to follow, adding that it is in a bid to promote transparency and openness.

In their separate petitions, Atiku, Obi, PDP and LP are praying the court to nullify President Tinubu’s election, disqualify him and declare Atiku or Obi winner of the election.

In its petition, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is contending that the withdrawal of Masari, who was initially nominated as the vice presidential candidate of the APC, invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy in view of Section 131(c) and 142 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

El_Zaxks (

)