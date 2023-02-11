This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Sinking Under APC- Okowa, Troops Neutralise Gour Bandits In Kaduna

Nigeria sinking under APC, says Okowa

Photo Credit: Punch News

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will redirect Nigeria to the path of greatness when elected on February 25.

According to him, the ship of state was fast sinking under the ruling All Progressives Congress as a result of bad governance.

Okowa stated these while inaugurating the Bayelsa Health Insurance House at the state secretariat complex in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday.

He said, “But I know that with all of us working together as a people and as a nation, we can begin to turn things around and make our dream yet again about the Nigeria of our tomorrow, a Nigeria that we can boast and be proud of.

Troops neutralise four bandits, recover arms in Kaduna

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Air Component 50mindstion Whirl Punch have neutralized four bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in about 48hours operation in Kaduna State.

Lieutenant-Colonel Musa Yahaya, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, in a statement said that the operation is in continuation of the onslaught against banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other criminal activities.

He added that troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and Air Component 50mindstion Whirl Punch in the operation dealt a massive blow on criminal elements.

G-5, Integrity Group have collapsed, Wike alone –Rivers ex-commissioner

Photo Credit: Punch News

A former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment in Rivers State and spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, shares with DENNIS NAKU his views on the political developments in the state and the treatment meted out to the council by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike

There are reports that after Governor Nyesom Wike made a U-turn to re-approve the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, the PDP PCC rejected the approval. Is that true?

We heard about it on Tuesday during one of the PDP governorship campaign rallies when Governor Nyesom Wike said on the podium that some people had pleaded with him to rescind his decision and based on that, he had re-approved the use of the stadium. Governor Wike wrote to the presidential campaign council in Abuja to rescind his decision on the approval for us to use the venue. That official letter is still there until he writes to the PCC that he has re-approved the use of the place. We can’t just take his word for it knowing that the governor has displayed a high level of instability over the last couple of months. So, we don’t see it as anything exciting, except we have written approval from him.

US shoots down ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska

Photo Credit: Punch News

A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Alaska on Friday, the White House said, although it remained unclear what the purpose or origin of the target was.

“The president ordered the military to down the object,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The incident occurred within the last hour, he said at approximately 1930 GMT.

The object was much smaller than a huge Chinese balloon that crossed the United States last week and was shot down by a US fighter jet off the Atlantic coast on Saturday, Kirby said.

Content created and supplied by: Nasu001 (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Nigeria #Sinking #APC #Okowa #Troops #Neutralise #Gour #Bandits #KadunaToday’s Headlines: Nigeria Sinking Under APC- Okowa, Troops Neutralise Gour Bandits In Kaduna Publish on 2023-02-11 11:27:06