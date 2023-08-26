Today’s Headlines: Nigeria never applied to join BRICS bloc– Shettima; Fresh Supremacy Battle In APC

Nigeria never applied to join BRICS bloc – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has clarified that Nigeria did not apply for membership of BRICS, that is the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa bloc.

According to Channels Television, Shettima spoke on Friday on the sideline of the BRICS Summit held in South Africa hours after the economic bloc said it was admitting six new members, including Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Following the mixed reactions by many Nigerians who wondered why the country did not join the group, the Vice President said the country never applied for BRICS membership.

“So far, we have not applied for the membership of BRICS. And it is majorly informed by the fact that my principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true democrat that believes in consensus building,” Shettima said.

Shettima, who represented Nigeria at the summit, also called on Nigerians in South Africa to be law-abiding and to respect the host citizens wherever they live.

Fresh Supremacy Battle In APC

The supremacy battle over the control of the soul of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has pitted key supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against governors and former governors elected on the platform of the party.

It was gathered that some key allies of the President are plotting to seize the party from the governors

Immediate past governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was named National chairman of APC in early August to replace former Governor Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State. Ganduje, a key ally of Tinubu, is facing his first litmus test since he assumed office. In many key states, especially in the North, Tinubu’s allies are making frantic moves to hijack the party from the firm grip of the governors. The latest development is the replacement of vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC.

On Thursday, protesters stormed the APC National Secretariat. The presence of the fierce-looking security agents at the secretariat could not deter the protesters from Cross River State, numbering hundreds, who barricaded the Barcelona Hotel end of the street and grounded both vehicular and human traffic.

Gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Kaduna

Gunmen have kidnapped Kawu Yakassai, the organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state.

Yakassai is said to have been abducted on Friday night in Soba LGA of the state.

No ransom has been demanded for the release of the APC chieftain yet.

Confirming the development on Saturday, Mohammed Shehu, chief press secretary (CPS) to Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, said his principal has directed security agencies to fish out the kidnappers and rescue Yakassai.

Minister pledges Shelter Afrique’s support for estate developers

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has promised the Real Estate Developer’s Association of Nigeria to lead a crusade to ensure that the body gets support from Shelter Afrique.

Dangiwa made the promise when he received the executives of REDAN led by the President/CEO, Aliyu Wamakko, in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

He said, “We are the second largest investors of Shelter Afrique but despite all that Nigerians have not benefited much from them. I think their engagement with REDAN has opened an avenue for us to benefit from them.

“As a minister, I will lead that crusade to ensure that you get the necessary support from Shelter Afrique. I have to commend REDAN for their wonderful performance in this crusade for the housing deficit in the country, and also for increasing the stock of houses within the country.”

Earlier, the President/CEO of REDAN, Aliyu Wamakko, commended the minister on his well-deserved appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

