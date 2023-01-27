Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Must Stop Manufacturing Poverty -Obi; Osun gov election; CUPP Faults Adeleke’s Sack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria Must Stop Manufacturing Poverty_Obi

The Presidential Candidate of of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said with its abundant human and natural resources, Nigeria has no business leading the pack of the world’s poorest nation.

Obi said this while speaking to Staff and Students of the University of Abuja, on Friday.

While reeling our facts and figures to buttress his points, explained where Nigeria is currently at and where it is going to be if he is voted into office as President, come February 25, 2023.

The Labour Party candidate , was at the institution as a special guest in a TownHall meeting organized by the University of Abuja Leadership Center.

He explained that all of Nigeria’s problems whether in the areas of the economy, education, health, politics revolved around the failed political leadership it has been saddled with over the years.

CUPP Faults Adeleke’s Sack

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, on Friday, faulted the judgment of the Osun State Election Petitions tribunal which sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing it as a “black market purchased judgment.

CUPP, in a statement by its Co-National Spokesperson, Mr Mark Adebayo said: “We are not perturbed because justice will eventually be done on this case. The same way that fuel scarcity is biting hard across the country and motorists have to resort to the black market to buy fuel is the same way that we consider this judgment as a black market purchased judgment that we are confident will eventually be overturned by higher Courts. It is a temporary attempt to rob the Osun State people of their sovereign will and the judicial processes through its remedial mechanisms will do real justice to correct this anomalous injustice in the name of judgment.

﻿

Buhari Too Busy To Attend all Tinubu’s Campaigns

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has said that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is too busy to attend all the election campaigns of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

A member of the Public Affairs Directorate APC PCC, Mariya Ibrahim Baba, said this on Friday, while fielding questions during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

The PCC member said the president had marked out places he would accompany Tinubu for campaigns, adding that it would not be wise for him (Buhari) to abandon all his duties as president to go about campaigning.

She however revealed that the president will be in Katsina very soon to campaign for Tinubu.

Nigeria Needs Tinubu Now_Kaka

Former Ogun Deputy Governor Senator Adegbenga Kaka has called Nigerians to support the presidential bid of All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said “Nigeria needs him now” on Friday, urging voters to elect him come February 25.

Kaka said Tinubu – the front runner in the country’s February 25 presidential race “is the best prepared of all the candidates,’ stressing he had demonstrated this through his competence, experience, exposure, and detribalised disposition.

The Senator explained that these attributes place Tinubu far ahead of his co- contestants – former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP); former Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party(LP); Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) and 14 others

