Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Must Make Difficult Changes To Be Respected—Tinubu, Bala Kona Is Dead

Nigeria Must Make ‘Difficult Changes’ To Be Respected Among Nations, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the country must make “difficult changes” to be respected in the comity of nations.

He spoke in Abuja on Sunday while declaring open the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola Stadium. According to Tinubu, even though initial reforms may be painful, Nigeria must be willing to take the hard steps to set the country on the path of growth.

“We cannot have the country we desire without the reforms we have initiated. It is painful at the beginning, in the short and medium term, but we must do what we have to do to take this nation to its great destiny. It is not about you and it is not about me. It is about our generations yet unborn, for whom we must bequeath a great and prosperous country,” Tinubu’s media aide Ajuri Ngelale’s Sunday statement quoted him as saying.

Former Taraba PDP Chairman Bala Kona Is Dead

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Victor Bala Kona, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness. A press statement from the media aide to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Emmanuel Bello confirming the Bala Kona’s death, described his passage as a painful one. ”We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consummate family man.

Hon. Victor Bala Kona’s place in our history is assured and will be respected at all times. His death came at a time when his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed” “I hereby extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and all of us left to mourn this disturbing and irreparable loss.”

Security hasn’t improved since you took over – Group tells Tinubu

The Ijaw National Congress has decried the state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying the situation had remained largely precarious since the change of the baton of leadership from former President Muhammadu Buhari to his successor, Bola Tinubu.

The group urged the president to give adequate attention to the nation’s internal security problems of banditry, insurgency, and kidnap-for-ransom rather than devoting so much energy, time, and resources to the political crisis in neighboring Niger Republic following the coup staged by soldiers in that country.

President of the INC, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, stated these in a statement titled, ‘No paradigm shift yet in security architecture’, issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Sunday. He said, “Curiously, there has not been significant improvement in the security architecture of the country. The security policy of the Federal Government under the current political dispensation is not yet clear to the citizens, who have continued to live and go about their daily activities in subdued fear and anxiety.

I am loyal to Obaseki despite my ambition, says Shaibu

In a display of loyalty, Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has reaffirmed his allegiance to Governor Godwin Obaseki amidst recent tensions. Shaibu emphasized that loyalty transcends personal ambitions, highlighting the strength of their bond.

Shaibu who spoke on Sunday at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State, described the governor as his elder brother. This is coming following weeks of dispute between the governor and his deputy. The deputy had gone to a Federal High in Abuja and obtained an injunction to stop the governor and state assembly from plots to impeach him.

He said, “My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I see that everybody is doing solidarity. I am also in solidarity with the governor. I am also declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the governor and nothing more.” “As for the issues that are around town when I was away, I really would not want to talk about them, especially about the governor. He is my elder brother and boss and I don’t think I should talk about anything.

