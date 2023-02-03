Today’s Headlines: Nigeria May Not Survive If Obi Loses–Afenifere’s Adebanjo, GEJ to Attend Mbazulike Amechi’s Tribute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigeria may not survive if Peter Obi loses – Afenifere’s Adebanjo

The leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said Nigeria might not survive if the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, loses his presidential election.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Adebanjo spoke after a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, in Abuja. He said a Southerner might not have the chance to rule Nigeria if Obi loses in 2023. Adebanjo said voting for Obi would show that Nigeria values ethnic and religious inclusion.

We urged Nigerians and Obi’s followers to gird up for battle because their opponents are not sleeping at all. “They are making all sorts of devices to ensure that power remains in a particular part of the country. That’s why they are not even supporting the candidate of their party.

GEJ and others to attend Amaechi’s tribute

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’, which is part of the activities for the funeral of elder statesman and First Republic politician, Mbazulike Amechi.

Source: Punch papers

Also expected at the event is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is to serve as the chairman of the occasion, while the Senate President, Ahmed Lawa,n and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had been penciled down as the special guests of honor.

The ‘Day of Tribute’ for the First Republic Minister of Ation would also host the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Amaechi, who was also a First Republic lawmaker, died on November 1, 2022, and is to be buried on February 16, 2023, at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Naira crisis may halt polls, El-Rufai warns

Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has warned the escalating scarcity of naira notes across the country can either mar or prevent the upcoming general elections from holding if not quickly addressed.

Source: The Nation papers

Governor El-Rufai spoke to some journalists in the Hausa language after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the cash crisis. He said the governors have appealed to Buhari to allow the old and new naira notes to co-exist to ease the suffering of Nigerians.

The Governor also revealed that while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mopped up over N2 trillion of the old notes, it printed only N300 billion, which he said is not enough. El-Rufai, who was accompanied by his Kano counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, said even if the CBN had wanted to implement the cashless policy, it should have printed half of what it mopped up, for a start, which ought to be N1 trillion.

18 Benue LGs under siege, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Thursday that he will continue to prevent the invasion and killing of his people by herdsmen with the last drop of his blood.

Source: Punch papers

Ortom stated this during a press conference at the Government House, Makurdi while reacting to a statement by a northern group purportedly led by the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi.

The governor, who exonerated himself and his government from the air strike that killed several people in a settlement in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, said the purported statement by the former Kano Emir, Sanusi Lamido, was an attempt to profile him as a hater of Fulanis.

Ortom alleged that since his administration enacted the law prohibiting open grazing in 2017, he had been a target of the Fulani militias, adding that he had escaped seven attempts on his life.

