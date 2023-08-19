Today’s Headlines: Nigeria May Not Survive 2035, Primate Ayodele Warns; Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

Nigeria may not survive 2035, Primate Ayodele warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Nigeria will not survive 2035.

Nigeria, according to Primate Elijah, may not survive 2035 if weak leadership and instability continue.

The cleric told DAILY POST that Nigerians and their leader must return to God in order to survive.

Primate Ayodele forewarned that Nigeria would face economic difficulties, with fuel costing N900 per gallon.

Tinubu Approves CNG Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) in furtherance of his commitment to easing the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

Source: Daily Trust

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement released yesterday.

He said the transformative initiative was poised to revolutionise the transportation landscape in the country, targeting over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles, while simultaneously bolstering in-country manufacturing, local assembly and expansive job creation in line with the presidential directive.

Ngelale added that the landmark initiative, which comprised of a comprehensive adoption strategy, would include “empowering workshops programme/nationwide network of workshops, local assembly and job creation as key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term.”

NIMASA Faults Falana, Denies Acquiring UK properties

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has described as untrue the claim made by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) that the agency acquired three properties in England.

Falana had on Friday during an interview on a Channels Television programme, accused NIMASA of purchasing properties in the United Kingdom in order to accrue dollars.

“NIMASA has just bought three properties in England under this regime. For what? Just to take out dollars. Please, let us run this country in the interest of our people. We are not a poor country, but the government has managed it in such a way that poverty is in ascendency,” he had said.

Speaking on the floating of the naira, Falana said, “There’s no provision for floating the naira. It’s illegal. You say, ‘The value of the naira will be dete.

Lagos Declares Monday Work-free For Isese

Photo credit: the nation

The Lagos State Government has declared Monday, August 21 as work-free in commemoration of the 2023 Isese Day celebration.

The Isese Day is billed for Sunday, August 20 but a circular by the State said Monday will be work-free for public servants for the festival.

The circular, signed by the Lagos Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that the declaration of Monday as a work-free day for public servants by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was “with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage.

Photo Credit: Google

Confaamnews (

)