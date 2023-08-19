Today’s Headlines: Nigeria may not survive 2035 – Primate Ayodele warns; Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health -Tinubu Cautions Junta

Nigeria may not survive 2035, Primate Ayodele warns

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Nigeria will not survive 2035.

Nigeria, according to Primate Elijah, may not survive 2035 if weak leadership and instability continue.

The cleric told DAILY POST that Nigerians and their leader must return to God in order to survive.

Primate Ayodele forewarned that Nigeria would face economic difficulties, with fuel costing N900 per gallon.

Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health, Tinubu Cautions Junta

President Bola Tinubu has warned of impending “grave consequences” should the military rulers of Niger Republic allow deposed President Mohamed Bazoum’s health to deteriorate while under house arrest.

Bazoum, alongside his family members, has been under house arrest since July 26, after the presidential guards overthrew his government.

A European Union (EU) official, Charles Michel, disclosed this after a call from president Tinubu on Friday.

The French Agency reported that during a call to the EU official, Tinubu who chairs ECOWAS, which is opposed to the Niger coup, said, “President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the poor country.

The closure of the border between Niger and Benin has halted food imports through the port of Cotonou.

Fire guts section of UCH as CMD allays fears

Emergency responders were at the scene to put out the fire as of the time of filling this report.

Responding to the incident, authorities of the University College Hospital, UCH, have said that there is no cause for alarm as the fire incident that affected part of the hospital has been put off.

The Chief Medical Director, CMD of the hospital, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo in an interview with newsmen, explained that immediately the incident started, the authorities alerted three different fire services which they quickly mobilised their resources and rushed to the scene to put off the inferno.

According to him, there was no patient trapped in the inferno which affected part of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one of the theatres, contrary to some speculations.

He, however, assured relatives and families of patients that everything is under control and services have since commenced through immediate alternative arrangements.

Osun govt set for teachers recruitment

Osun State government has announced that it is set to recruit teachers into public schools.

This announcement was made by the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole during a press conference in Osogbo on Friday.

The state government also called on the 1,509 teachers recruited by the Adegboyega Oyetola administration but were suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke to reapply.

While assuring the people of the State of recruiting qualified teachers into the teaching profession at all levels of education in the State, the Commissioner explained that the process of recruitment would not be taken with levity.

He insisted that only qualified applicants would be recruited.

He also expressed his concern over the drastic change in the education standard of Osun, stating that the administration was working towards repositioning it.

Civilians Can Man Defence Ministry- Ex-Generals

Some retired generals have said it is not necessary for a retired serviceman to be appointed by the President to preside over the defence ministry, ministry of Interior or as the National Security Adviser.

This is as they added that the government was a democratic one, run fully by civilians, adding that the President had the freedom to choose whomever he wanted to man any ministry or government agency.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed a retired policeman and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, as his NSA and former Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammed Badaru, as Minister of Defence, while former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, emerged as the Minister of State for Defence.

