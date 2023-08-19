Today’s Headlines: Nigeria May not Survive 2035 – Primate Ayodele Warns; Buhari Mourns Troops Killed In Niger

Nigeria may not survive 2035, Primate Ayodele warns

Photo credit: Daily Post

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has predicted that Nigeria will not survive 2035.

Nigeria, according to Primate Elijah, may not survive 2035 if weak leadership and instability continue.

The cleric told DAILY POST that Nigerians and their leader must return to God in order to survive.

Primate Ayodele forewarned that Nigeria would face economic difficulties, with fuel costing N900 per gallon.

He urged Nigerians to pick a reliable, serious and focused God-fearing candidate to be the next president in 2023.

Primate Ayodele said, “A lot of things need to be considered in picking the next president, we need a serious person, a reliable person, a young focused God-fearing someone who knows the terrain of this country.

Buhari Mourns Troops killed in Niger

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

According to the Defence Headquarters, 36 officers were killed in both ambush attacks and an evacuation helicopter crash.

Buhari, in a statement on Saturday and signed by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, also sent his condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the tragedy.

I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

“My heartfelt condolences to the President, @officialABAT, the Armed Forces of the Federation, and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier-discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former President said.

Photo Credit:Google

N5bn Palliative won’t Solve Poverty_NLC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajero, has noted that the N5bn palliative package per state as announced by the Federal Government won’t amount to N1500 per person when shared among over 133 million Nigerians who are multi-dimensionally poor.

Ajero, who made this known on Friday in an interview on the Politics Today show on Channels Television, argued that there was no way N185bn would amount to something impactful, when shared among 133 million Nigerians who are multi-dimensionally poor, according to statistics he got from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Labour Union leader maintained that even if the funds were converted to the value of six trailers of rice, it wouldn’t amount to a cup of rice per individual when shared.

He added that from the time of the first increment of pump price for petroleum to the last one, more Nigerians had gone beyond the borderline and had slid into a very high level of poverty.

Don’t Worsen Bazoum’s Health, Tinubu Cautions Junta

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

President Bola Tinubu has warned of impending “grave consequences” should the military rulers of Niger Republic allow deposed President Mohamed Bazoum’s health to deteriorate while under house arrest.

Bazoum, alongside his family members, has been under house arrest since July 26, after the presidential guards overthrew his government.

A European Union (EU) official, Charles Michel, disclosed this after a call from president Tinubu on Friday.

The French Agency reported that during a call to the EU official, Tinubu who chairs ECOWAS, which is opposed to the Niger coup, said, “President Bazoum’s detention conditions are deteriorating.

Meanwhile, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the ongoing crisis in Niger could significantly worsen food insecurity in the poor country.

