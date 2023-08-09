Today’s Headlines: Nigeria lacking in equity, inclusiveness, says Emokpae; Oyebanji Faults Criticism

Nigeria lacking in equity, inclusiveness, says Emokpae

Nigeria has been an unfair country lacking in equity and inclusiveness, right from the amalgamation of North and South, and became worse with military intervention, said Chairman Board of Trustee, BoT, Wilson, and Yinka Badejo Foundation WYBF, Dr. Osaren Emokpae.

He said: “We must not be quiet, we must shout and talk about it, by hiding and sitting down watching, we are creating an environment where we allow the strong to oppress the weak, we must all speak out.”

Emokpae said these at a media briefing to announce the WYBF 2023 16th Annual Lecture with the theme: “Negotiating a Fairer Nigeria” scheduled to hold on August 16, 2023, in Lagos.

He said that the situation of the country necessitated the theme of the lecture which would be chaired by Director General of Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, NIIA Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, while General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, is Father of the day.

Emokpae who doubles as Founder of ED-JOHN Institute of Management and Technology would give the keynote and Special Guests of honour include. Former Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina; Founder of SystemSpecs, Mr John Obaro; Chief Executive of LAPO Group, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe; among others.

However, Emokpae said that Nigerians must be united concerning redistribution of income in such a way that it is not just in the hand of the wealthy but also gets to those who are not wealthy.

His words: “I found that if you want peace you must be ready for war, sometimes you need to fight for your right.

Oyebanji Faults Criticism By Ekiti APC Members Over Political Appointments

The governor also dismissed claims suggesting that there was no executive council in Ekiti state since he assumed office in October 2022.

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has faulted some comments and complaints linked to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, alleging that he foot-dragged in making political appointments.

A visibly annoyed Oyebanji at the inauguration of nineteen Commissioners and fourteen Special Advisers on Tuesday expressed displeasure that some party members have fast forgotten his promises and agreement reached with the party before his election.

He recalled that party members had complained during his electioneering campaigns that they were not being carried along and had been having no input in political appointments, prompting him to promise a better approach if elected.

I can’t understand why party members should be complaining that a governor you elected is walking his talk. I want to be remembered as a leader that tells the truth but unfortunately, we’ve been accustomed to lies, we’ve been accustomed to being treated anyhow, but I’m not going to do that, and I have no apology for this, no apology”, Oyebanji stated.

Arewa Youths Kick Against Non-Confirmation Of El-Rufai By Senate

The group says the refusal to confirm El-Rufai amounts to unwarranted provocation to Kaduna State, to the North, and to the Nigerian youths.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has asked security agencies to immediately clear a ministerial nominee, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The youths warn that their patience must not be tested further with the refusal to confirm the nomination of El-Rufai for appointment as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A statement by the forum’s president, Yerima Shettima, stated that the youths and indeed northern Nigeria feel humiliated by the news that out of the 48 names submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu, El-Rufai is among the only three whose confirmations were differed.

We regret to note that the targeting of Nasir El-Rufai for such irreverent treatment is part of a wider agenda being pursued by certain dubious political interests to deny the north and the younger generation of Nigerians fair representation in the coming cabinet.

“It is suspicious that El-Rufai, who is among the best, if not the best of all the names submitted by the President should be among the only three that could not be confirmed without justifiable reasons.

“We consider it deceptive for the Senate to give security checks as reason for not confirming El-Rufai because it is common knowledge that the ministerial nomination list passed through security scrutiny before getting to the Senate.

FCTA Demolishes 100 Structures In Lugbe

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have chased out illegal occupiers of the land belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and demolished hundreds of unapproved infrastructures in the Lugbe community of Abuja.

The FCTA officials invaded and demolished a popular area known as Timber Shield Market in Lugbe, which was illegally occupied by timber dealers, scavengers, and other sellers of low-value items.

After the exercise, the FCTA director of the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the operation was an ongoing exercise of city cleaning and removal of illegal structures.

He said the area is a corridor of Ring Road 3 that connects Gwarimpa and the Public Service Institute, as well as links Siraji to the Apo Mechanics Area.

Galadima said before the demolition exercise, several notices were served on the occupies followed by meetings with the traders and some key stakeholders.

