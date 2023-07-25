Today’s Headlines: Nigeria Has Failed To Meet Expectations Since Independence – Obasanjo, Shettima Arrives Rome fOR UN Food Systems Summit

Nigeria Has Failed To Meet Expectations Since Independence – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday lamented what he described as the inability of Nigeria to live up to expectations since independence in 1960.

Obasanjo spoke virtually at the public presentation of a book titled ‘Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa’, written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga. The event was held in Abuja.

The former President stated that the country has disappointed Africa and the world.

He also blamed the nation’s level of development on inconsistent policy by previous administrations.

Besides Obasanjo, another former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who also spoke virtually, stated that policy consistency and its implementation and equity must be the watchword of any administration.

Shettima Arrives Rome

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Rome to represent President Bola Tinubu at the United Nations Food Systems Summit

The event will hold from Monday, July 24, to Wednesday, July 26.

It is his first official visit to Rome since taking office.

FG, NIA plan insurance cover for travelers

The Nigerian Insurers Association has said it is planning an accident insurance cover for Nigerians in transit in partnership with the Federal Government.

The Director-General, of NIA, Mrs Yetunde Ilori, disclosed this in the association’s 2022 annual report. She said, “The Nigerian Insurers Association and Global Sight Services are working with the Nigerian government, through the Federal Road Safety Corp on group personal accident for all passengers in transit. “It is aimed at reducing the rate of untimely death and to ensure that insurance is made compulsory for all passengers while on transit.”

“It is aimed at reducing the rate of untimely death and to ensure that insurance is made compulsory for all passengers while on transit.” The Chairman, of NIA, Mr Segun Omosehin, during the association’s 52nd annual general meeting in Lagos, said despite the economic downturn being experienced in the country, the Nigerian insurance industry continued to take its pride of place in the economic space.

﻿ Insecurity: Nigeria Will Overcome Challenges, Says CDS

The chief of defence staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges to attain its potential of a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Musa stated this at the graduation of 20 participants of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) Skill Acquisition Programme on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria is blessed but was only passing through challenges, just as he assured that the country will succeed.

“This country is blessed; we are going through challenges but we’ll succeed. Don’t give up, it takes a lot of sacrifices” he said. The CDS commended DEPOWA for continuously empowering dependants of fallen/living heroes, saying education and skill acquisitions are fundamental pillars for personal and societal development.

He noted that the skill acquisition programme highlighted the importance of developing and nurturing the skills of the defence and police wives.

The CDS said the skills that had been acquired would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in their personal growth, self-reliance and empowerment.

